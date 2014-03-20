Media Group International Appoints New Managing Director For Dubai Office

John Aslett, former Director of Avid Emerging Markets, has joined leading media systems integrator Media Group International as Managing Director of its International operation based in Dubai. A highly skilled broadcast and technology sales professional with 18 years' management and board level experience in the Middle East, John is ideally placed to help MGI maximize its recent corporate expansion and drive new business outside of Qatar. Paul Hennessy, CEO of MGI, says: “John's strong technical background in broadcast and IT, combined with his regional knowledge and extensive sales experience, makes him a valuable asset for MGI and we are delighted that he is now heading up our Dubai operation." As a British Standards Institute ISO 9001 Quality Approved company, MGI is focusing on delivering excellence by introducing a service and support portal that will allow customers to track assets and improve service response times. MGI is also opening a pre-build facility which will give customers the opportunity to experience and comment on their systems in order to enhance workflow. This will be backed by pre-deployment training at MGI's new Training Academy in Dubai Studio City, where customers can become familiar with new equipment prior to installation. Hennessy adds that John Aslett's appointment consolidates MGI's presence in Dubai. Throughout his career he has worked for some of the best known companies in the broadcast market, including Grass Valley Group, where he rose to the position of Regional Manager for the Middle East and Eastern Europe, Orbit Communications, where he held various roles culminating in Senior Vice President Business Development and Special Projects, and Avid Technology where he spent eight years helping the company develop its business in the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the Indian sub-continent. Under his direction new offices were opened in key territories and substantial sales growth was achieved. Commenting on his move to MGI, John Aslett says: "I am thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting point in its development. Business is building fast and there are numerous opportunities in the pipeline. MGI has always put service and support at the heart of its corporate philosophy and I share that vision. I am confident that by focusing on quality and customer service, we can ensure that MGI's Dubai operation goes from strength to strength." Media Group International has over 35 years’ experience of systems integration in the Gulf region and represents many worldwide manufacturers. These include Avid Technology, Quantel, SeaChange, Leitch, Vinten Broadcast Ltd, Telestream, Vizrt and EVS Broadcasting. It also serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators in the region, providing telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art security. -ends- Notes to the editor: About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth. GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise. The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai. www.gssg.com Media Group International Media Group International (MGI) is a proven media broadcast and communications systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 35 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UK. Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor and multisensory environments. MGI provides solutions from safeguarding national security, such as in government operations, to creating the best educational venues in museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications. Media Group International is ISO 9001:2008 certified, the world’s most recognised quality management standard. It is the first company of its kind to receive the prestigious accolade within the Middle East region, guaranteeing customers world-class quality assured products. Media Group International recently launched their new website to give customers a better experience online. www.mgi.tv