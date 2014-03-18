Wohler to Showcase Its Unique MPEG Series Video Monitoring Line at the 2014 NAB Show

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 18, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it will showcase its MPEG Series DVB-ASI and IPTV monitors, the industry's first universal monitoring solutions, at the 2014 NAB Show. The MPEG Series enables a single operator to monitor all video streams, even those destined for delivery via Web portals and mobile services, from a single system and interface. This consolidation of MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 streams into the mainstream workflow significantly reduces the cost and complexity of handling the various streams processed and distributed by today's broadcast and production facilities.

"Uniting the functionality of four discrete monitoring systems into one solution, our MPEG Series products address broadcasters' need to minimize the space and power requirements of their monitoring operations while maintaining the utmost flexibility in handling video signals," said John Terrey, vice president sales at Wohler. "Taking the place of an IRD feeding into a video monitor, audio monitor, and an MPEG analyzer, MPEG Series monitors offer a highly efficient and cost-effective alternative for monitoring video signals in a wide array of formats."

Wohler MPEG monitors decode and provide at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as SD/HD/3G-SDI inputs. The MPEG video monitors identify, decode, and display both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals (input via BNC or Ethernet) in high resolution while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, PID, EIT, and NIT data (both ATSC and DVB tables) for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

Convenient monitoring capabilities include Dolby Digital and Digital+ decoding, as well as the capacity to decode as many as 12 audio groups. In-picture level metering of up to 16 audio channels is provided for both average and PPM (peak) levels with selectable meter scales. Throughout the 2014 NAB Show, Wohler will feature the MPEG-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; the MPEG-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens; and the 2-RU MPEG-2443 with four individual 4.3-inch screens.

Further information on the MPEG Series and other Wohler products is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-MPEG-4290-VideoMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-4290 Video Monitor

