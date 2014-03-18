Jampro Heads to 2014 NAB Show with Ful Range of Solutions for the Broadcast Market

NAB BoothC2617

Click to schedule a visit with Jampro at NAB

Sacramento, CA -Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in radio and television broadcast including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions — will showcase its full assortment and custom options of its newest antennas and filters at this year’s 2014 NAB Show in Booth C2617. The company’s product family includes the popular UHF Broadband Medium Powerpanel antenna, the JVD-U and JCD-U broadband antennas for UHF Bands IV & V, and its competitively priced RCEC family of mask filters.

“We are excited and proud to head to this year’s NAB show with so many great solutions and options for our customers in the broadcast market,” said Alex Perchevitch, Jampro president. “Jampro has not only provided more than 25,000 broadcasters worldwide with top-performing products, but have proved our consistency and dedication to our world-wide customer base by serving the needs of individual broadcasters with fully customizable, high-quality and competitively priced systems. We look forward to meeting with attendees at this year’s show and reveal how our solutions address every type of broadcast application.”

At the 2014 NAB Show, Jampro will exhibit broadband solutions that bring great value and outstanding features to all segments of the broadcasting industry.



LATEST Antennas

UHF Broadband Medium Power Panel Antenna for All Polarizations

Jampro‘s UHF Broadband Medium Power panel antenna is now available for Bands IV & V in all polarizations: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL. The antenna is designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount for DTV, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting.

JVD-U and JCD-U Broadband UHF Broadband Antennas

Now available for both VPOL and CPOL polarization the JVD-U and JCD-U broadband antennas for UHF Bands IV & V, these antennas were designed as low to medium power solutions, with a special focus on rooftop deployment. The antenna is a vertically or circularly polarized system enclosed by a full cylindrical radome for environmental protection and minimal urban visual impact. The antenna is broadband over band IV/V allowing multiple UHF channels to be transmitted at the same time. Ruggedly constructed from marine brass and aluminum and designed for long life and value, this antenna is ideal for DVB-T2 (ISDB-T or ATSC digital TV application) channels. The antenna is fully assembled and tested before shipping to the customer.

JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna

Jampro’s Broadband Batwing IV/V 470 – 860 MHz Antenna has many outstanding features that bring great value to today’s broadcaster. The radome-enclosed unit can be either top or side mounted on a tower offering long life and many years of continuous service, ideal for broadband multi channel UHF applications. Minimum windloading while providing broadband response makes the JAT the perfect answer for applications where either one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined.

Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna

Jampro’s JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, part of the legendary Prostar™ line, offers an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas. A single, compact solution, it conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. Especially designed for multi-channel or combined-channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the JA/MS-BB antenna comes factory tuned in an elegant, ready-to-install and streamlined design.

Jampro Family of RCEC Mask Filters

Jampro offers a family of RCEC mask filters designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts and the high-Q cavities provide low pass band insertion loss in a compact package.

Models include:

RCEC-386-UM – 5kW AVG, UHF 8”/203.2mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

RCEC-206-UMFB – 2.5kW AVG, 6-section cross-coupled UHF DVB-T non-critical mask filter

RCEC-#F6-UM – 500W, UHF 4”/101.6mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

RCEC-DT6-UM – 250W, UHF 2”/50.8mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

###

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • mailto:Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283

mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv