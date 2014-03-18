Cobalt Digital Listens to Customers, Presents Solutions and Upgrades at NAB 2014

Urbana, IL – With an ear tuned to professionals in the ever-changing global broadcast industry, Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, will be rolling out several important solutions at this year’s NAB Show in Booth N4624. The Company, that prides itself in listening to its customers, will answer the need for a quad split card for openGear®, expand its Blue Box Group™ with another converter and framesync, andpresent a card-based multi-rate distribution amplifier. In addition, Cobalt will be announcing key upgrades to its popular SPOTCHECK® loudness measurement/compliance monitoring system.



“We are always excited to have the chance to attend important industry shows such as NAB where we have the chance to show our commitment to our customers by demonstrating new and enhanced products to meet their varied needs,” says Chris Shaw, EVP sales and marketing, Cobalt Digital. “There are several new and exciting products and upgrades that we will be introducing to the broadcast industry this year that will help keep our customers on the cutting edge of technology.”

New:

9970-QS Quad Split

The 9970-QS Quad Split card answers the need for a fully functional quad split for openGear® frames in sports trucks and control rooms. The card provides 4 SDI inputs (3G/HD/SD), all with frame sync and independent ARC capability. Multiple UMD per pip, user, router source (Utah Scientific integration), and time code are standard.Other capabilities include highlighted borders, Ethernet, GPI, and serial input for tally, full screen mode, audio bar overlay, HDMI/SDI output and more.

Blue Box Group™ BBG-1002-UDX Modular Up/Down/Cross Converter

The new Blue Box Group™ BBG-1002-UDX Modular Up/Down/Cross Converter is available in two different formats. The BBG-1002-UDX-AAV-AES with universal I/O and character burn provides a high-density standalone modular unit that offers multi-input support, flexibility, and ease of use, with full support of 3G/HD/SD-SDI, CVBS, AES and analog audio inputs and outputs. The BBG-1002-UDX model features auto-changeover input, character burn and a web-based user interface. The unit is also available in card format (9902-UDX) for openGear®.

Blue Box Group™ BBG-1040-ACO Multi-Input Modular Framesync

The user-friendly Blue Box Group™ BBG-1040-ACO Multi-Input Modular Framesync with auto-changeover and character burn provides a high-density standalone modular unit offering multi-input support. Multiple SDI input ports allow manual or automatic failover to alternative inputs on loss of input conditions as well as user-configurable criteria such as black/frozen frame or audio silence. Standard features include a web-based user interface and front-panel control. Three BBG-1040-ACO fit in a single rack shelf. The unit is also available in card format (9940-ACO) for openGear®.

9910-DAX16 3G/SD/HD-SDI Multi-Rate Distribution Amplifiers

The all-new quad-channel 9910-DAX16 3G/SD/HD-SDI Multi-Rate Distribution Amplifier features 4x output crosspoint to support four input channels which can be cross-point routed to any of 16 DA outputs. The flexible crosspoint (configurable via DashBoard™ GUI) allows quad 1 x 4, dual 2 x 8, single 1 x 16 and other possibilities (such as dual 1 x 4 plus single 1 x 8). Available in reclocking/non-reclocking versions. openGear® frame compatible.

Upgrade:

SPOTCHECK®

Cobalt Digital’s SPOTCHECK®, initially developed to provide loudness measurement and records for broadcasters, returns to NAB as a significantly upgraded and comprehensive compliance system. Enhancements include: proxy record (Down-res transcode) variable resolution, Video H264, Audio AAC Stereo, EBUR128 compliance, graphing enhancements to include cursors, TS playback and vertical scrolling. Dependent on settings, up to one year of proxy can be stored. In addition, operators can now receive alerts by email.

