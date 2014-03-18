Danish Telco and TV Service Provider TDC to Deliver Time-Shift TV Services With Harmonic Multiscreen Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 18, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that TDC, Denmark's principal telecom company, has deployed a comprehensive multiscreen solution from Harmonic to deliver time-shift services with catch-up TV content through its YouSee and TDC brands. The total solution includes Harmonic's ProMedia(R) suite of multiscreen production and preparation applications, NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager video network management solution, and MediaGrid shared storage systems. Leveraging its extensive range of adaptive bitrate technologies, Harmonic's solution enables TDC to deliver high-quality streams of 100 channels to more than 1.4 million subscribers on TVs, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

"To enrich our live and VOD offering with catch-up TV content, we needed a new video infrastructure solution that was flexible, scalable, and capable of supporting a variety of devices, including our existing base of deployed set-top boxes," said Tom Eltzholtz, director, TDC. "Only Harmonic was able to provide us with a one-stop shop for HTTP packaging, recording, and storage, making multiscreen delivery seamless. Thanks to Harmonic's solution, we now have the flexibility to deliver superior quality catch-up TV services to our customers anytime, anywhere, and on any device, including our large install base of Mediaroom(R) set-top boxes and clients, with the option to launch additional channels in the future."

Harmonic's ProMedia Origin stream packager and streaming video server and MediaGrid shared storage system are tightly integrated to optimize the delivery of catch-up TV content for TDC's multiscreen service. ProMedia Origin enables sophisticated adaptive stream encapsulation and encryption processes for a variety of HTTP adaptive bitrate protocols, as well as high throughput multiformat streaming from a unified platform. Together with Harmonic's MediaGrid, they enable independent scaling of storage capacity, bandwidth, and streaming capability. This powerful scalability will allow TDC to easily expand its multiscreen services with time-shift TV, control CDN costs, and generate additional revenue streams in the future.

Harmonic's NMX video network management solution centrally controls the ProMedia Package and Origin server, enhancing scalability while simplifying deployment and management of TDC's multiscreen services.

"Harmonic is the only vendor to offer such a comprehensive end-to-end solution for streaming high-quality content to any device," said Thomas Henriksen, regional sales director, Harmonic. "As TDC strives to compete with other Danish service providers and global streaming services like Netflix, Harmonic's solutions will provide them with scalability to grow while also delivering exceptional video quality."

