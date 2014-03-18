Visionary Solutions Launches End-to-End IPTV Solution, PackeTV Debuts at 2014 NAB Show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- March 17, 2014 -- Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) today announced the launch of its new PackeTV(R), a modular, end-to-end IP video network and asset management solution that enables secure, scheduled, and on-demand delivery of live and recorded video for enterprise, entertainment, education, healthcare, IT, broadcast, and house of worship markets. VSI will demonstrate the entire PackeTV ecosystem for the first time at the 2014 NAB Show, at booth SU8602, April 7-10 in Las Vegas.

With PackeTV, organizations can easily and cost-effectively deliver high-quality HD and SD, MPEG-2/H.264 video content to TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices across a wide range of networks, including LAN, WAN, Wi-Fi, cellular, and public Internet.

"PackeTV significantly enhances the VSI brand, establishing our company as an end-to-end solutions provider," said VSI President Jordan Christoff. "The PackeTV ecosystem can quickly and easily be deployed in virtually any IT environment to support a variety of applications from corporate communication to video monitoring, training, and distance learning to legacy cable system replacement with TV over IP. By providing organizations with a single, end-to-end IP video network solution, VSI makes video distribution to any screen simple and affordable."

The open-standard solution is compatible with a wide range of equipment, including VSI encoders and decoders, and features the same modular architecture as the encoder and decoder product lines allowing customers to upgrade as their budget permits. This modular flexibility lowers the base price of the equipment by allowing the customer to purchase only the features they need at the moment and upgrading the software as requirements change.

Through an intuitive, Web-based user interface, administrators can dynamically create and manage video assets for distribution across any type of network. Video assets are fully protected via AES 256/128-bit encryption, and access can be controlled right down to the individual user and group level through seamless integration with Microsoft Active Directory. Frontline customer support guarantees a flawless installation and operation for the life of the solution.

The end-to-end PackeTV ecosystem includes:

-The PackeTV(R) Core System comprising:

-- PackeTV(R) Portal, a powerful web-based administration interface that offers total control over the PackeTV system, including user and group permissions and dynamic video asset creation, management, protection, and distribution.

-- PackeTV(R) Player, a browser-based, no-install player that provides CPU-efficient, high-quality playback of live, scheduled, and on-demand streams up to full HD 1920 x 1080p60.

-- PackeTV(R) Player Mobile, an integrated player for iPhones(R), iPads(R), Android" tablets, and smartphones providing user authentication and full channel guide synchronization.

-The PackeTV(R) System Modules which are:

-- PackeTV(R) Video on Demand (VOD) Module provides on-demand playback of archived/indexed video files, including library management and search capability.

-- PackeTV(R) Network Video Record (NVR) Module supports scheduled recording and continuous archiving for monitoring and time-shift applications.

-- PackeTV(R) Set-Top Box (STB) Module offers commercial IP STB integration into the PackeTV ecosystem so the entire PackeTV channel lineup can be viewed on HD or SD TV monitors, secured by AES 256/128-bit encryption and access control.

-- PackeTV(R) Electronic Program Guide (EPG) Module creates an intuitive guide for scheduled programs based on data sourced from the broadcaster. The guide is displayed via an easy-to-read user interface and programs can be effortlessly recorded directly from the electronic programming guide.

To schedule a demonstration of PackeTV at the 2014 NAB Show, please contact: packetv@vsicam.com.

PackeTV will begin shipping in April 2014. More information about the company and its products is available at www.vsicam.com.

About Visionary Solutions, Inc. (www.vsicam.com)

Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) develops and manufactures open-standard solutions that harness the power and flexibility of IP networks to deliver real-time video and audio. With a passion for innovation and customer service, VSI provides outstanding products recognized for their value, performance, versatility, and quality. VSI products support the industry's latest technology standards, including H.264, making the company a trusted partner for solutions in the enterprise, education, government, house of worship, entertainment, healthcare, and broadcast markets. VSI sets the industry standard for high-quality video transport over IP networks.

