Legend3D Enters Strategic Partnership with Imagineer Systems

Leading 2D-to-3D stereo conversion company integrates Imagineer technology within award-winning conversion and VFX pipeline to add increased efficiency to 3D film production

Guildford, UK – March 18, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winningmocha® Planar Tracking technology, today announced a strategic partnership with world-renowned 2D-to-3D stereo conversion company Legend3D. Imagineer Systems recently completed an innovative R&D initiative, optimizing integration of mocha Pro with Legend3D’s proprietary VFX tools. The new workflow features mocha Pro fully integrated into the Legend3D conversion and visual effects pipeline in its Southern California and India facilities. For 2D-to-3D conversions, mocha Pro is used for multiple processes including segmentation and clean plating: the process to recreate and fill in background pixels that do not exist in the 2D version. This custom development gave Legend3D access to Imagineer’s engineering team, resulting in a streamlined workflow for mocha Pro and Legend3D’s internal systems. With support for up to 325 artists, Legend3D represents the largest mocha Pro installation to date.

“When we began talking with Imagineer, we realized fairly quickly that it made sense strategically to partner closely with them as their technology and engineering capabilities would ideally fit our proprietary pipeline,” states Anthony Lopez, director of I.T. at Legend3D. “With the custom integration work complete, mocha conforms soundly with the rest of our technology and allows us to extract data in the form that works best for us. It fits hand in glove with our existing workflow.”

Ross Shain, chief marketing officer, Imagineer Systems, comments, “Legend3D is well known to Hollywood studios for delivering the highest-quality stereo 3D film conversions and visual effects. Imagineer’s planar tracking, roto and object removal tools found in mocha Pro are very useful in assisting the technical process of converting a film from 2D to 3D. Imagineer is thrilled to be working closely with Legend3D as a valued partner, and we look forward to this collaborative relationship, which will help improve our technology and the way it integrates with Legend3D’s proprietary tools and conversion pipeline.”

Known for work on box office hits such as The Lego Movie, Man of Steel and Hugo, Legend3Demploys some of the most talented stereo supervisors and artists who provide the highest-quality stereoscopic visual effects and conversion work in the industry. Utilizing mocha, Legend3D has also completed work on several films including The Smurfs 1 & 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi. Matthew DeJohn, Stereo VFX supervisor at Legend3D, says: “Even without the custom development, mocha is an extremely powerful visual effects tool. mocha helps us refine the final compositing pass and is an essential tool for that process. It’s a best-of-breed software.”

Jared Sandrew, Legend3D creative director, continues: “The development project with Imagineer went extremely well, as the team was very collaborative in customizing mocha to fit Legend3D’s unique needs. We were able to have an open discussion to ensure the software would smoothly integrate into our processes and help us increase efficiency in our conversion workflow. We see Imagineer as a strategic partner, and we look forward to continuing development with them as we work on new feature films and other high-profile projects.”

For more information on custom integrations, please contact Ross Shain at mocha@imagineersystems.com.

California-based Legend3D, Inc. is an innovative 3D visual effects and conversion company committed to advancing the 3D medium globally. Legend3D leverages the most sought-after 3D talent with cutting-edge technology and works closely with the creative community to elevate the art of 3D on new feature films while also identifying opportunities to generate new revenue from iconic library titles. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Barry Sandrew, Legend3D utilizes its patented proprietary technology to create the highest quality conversions with the fastest turnaround time at the most competitive pricing in the industry. For more information, please visit www.Legend3D.com.

Imagineer has recently joined with industry leading post-production technology developers who have recognized the value of Imagineer’s Planar Tracking and software developer’s kit (Planar Tracking SDK). This growing list of strategic partnerships and licensing agreements includes companies such as Adobe Systems, CoreMelt, Silhouette, MirriAd, Quantel and FXhome. For licensing questions or more information on becoming a development partner, please contact Ross Shain at sales@imagineersystems.com.

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as The Hobbit, Black Swan, The Amazing Spiderman, Invictus and the Harry Potter series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists of mocha Pro™ - roto, planar tracking, compositing, and removal utility; mocha AE™ - a planar tracking and roto utility designed for After Effects and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.

