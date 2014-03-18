TSL Products Delivers Workflow Demonstration for Broadcasters Entering the Audio-Over-IP Revolution at NAB 2014

TSL Products’ Innovative Technology Helps Define the Future of Broadcast Operations

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 18, 2014 – TSL Products, manufacturer of audio monitoring solutions, surround sound microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, will deliver cutting-edge examples of how a broadcast facility can migrate to an Audio/Video-over-IP infrastructure at NAB 2014 (Booth N1123). The company will present its leading-edge AVB audio monitoring technology and new Managed Ethernet Switches, developed to transport signals over IP with only a fractional delay and incredibly tight synchronization.

“Audio/Video-over-IP and resulting new standards, such as AVB, AES67, Ravenna, Stagebox and SMPTE 2022, will revolutionize broadcasting,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products. “This technology opens up the possibility to base all signal transportation of a broadcast data stream over IP, allowing more streamlined and cost-effective production. TSL is incredibly excited to be at the forefront of this emerging technology and we have already started building our Audio/Video-over-IP portfolio to give confidence to broadcasters as their facilities migrate.”

TSL Products is leading the Audio/Video-over-IP transition with a broadcast network giant based in the U.S., which has already started implementing TSL’s new PAM AVB audio monitoring units as part of their Audio-over-IP roll out.

Early adopters of Audio/Video transportation in the broadcast domain are saving money and time using standard IP connections between venues and facilities as opposed to using costly satellite uplinks. These Audio/Video-over-IP Live Production Contribution links allow the production of live events to take place directly at the broadcast facility rather than at the venue.

TSL Products’ workflow demonstration at NAB will show how connectivity can be simplified within a broadcast facility in the future using AVB technology, enabling the transportation of signals from any point to any point at the click of a button and relinquishing the need for expensive baseband infrastructure equipment such as video routers.

“Standards like AVB and Stagebox represent a superior method for transmitting audio and video streams with greater flexibility, improved reliability and low latency,” explains Martin Dyster, Head of Audio at TSL Products.

TSL Products will introduce its new PAM1 AVB and PAM2 AVB audio monitoring units to the wider market at NAB as part of its Audio/Video-over-IP demonstration. The company will also feature new audio/Video-over-IP switch technology developed through a logical partnership between TSL Products and telecoms experts A.R.G ElectroDesign Ltd. (ARG). An integral part of any Audio/Video-over-IP infrastructure is the control system and TSL Products’ future roadmap for TallyMan, the industry’s de facto broadcast control system, is also clearly focused in this direction.

“Audio/Video-over-IP is the future and the future is now,” states Exelby. “TSL Products is proud to stand alongside leading manufacturers and broadcasters looking to migrate over to IP infrastructures.”

Please visit us @ NAB Booth N1123 or visit www.tslproducts.com for more information.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.