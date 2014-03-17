Margarita Mix Talent Honored with Telly Awards

HOLLYWOOD and SANTA MONICA, CA - Mixers Jeff Levy and Paul Hurtubise of Margarita Mix, a FotoKem company specializing in audio post services for commercials and advertising media, have each won a 2014 Telly Award in the Best Sound category of the 35th annual competition. Levy earned a Silver Telly, the highest honor, for his work on "Leon Sandcastle" for NFL Network. Hurtubise won a Bronze Telly for Honda's "Project Drive-In."



This is Levy's second consecutive Telly recognition. He won a Bronze Telly last year for G-Net's "Borderlands 2."



The Telly Awards honor outstanding film and video productions, groundbreaking online video content, and exceptional local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs. For 35 years, the Telly Awards have been an authority in honoring the most notable projects in film, television, corporate and advertising.



This year, the competition received nearly 12,000 entries globally. The judging and oversight committee is comprised of top industry professionals who are all past winners of Silver Telly Awards.



NFL Network and Grey Advertising teamed up with Margarita Mix for "Leon Sandcastle." The piece promoted the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine. Levy recorded voice over, provided sound design, and mixed this humorous spot, which highlights the draft process, in 5.1 and stereo.



"There's a lot to consider when you're developing audio for any type of video," says Levy. "It's more than just what sounds good. You're telling a story and creating an experience. Every sound is relevant, and I love working those sounds together to create just the right audio experience."



The "Project Drive-In" campaign video illustrates how and why Honda is attempting to save American drive-in theaters. Hurtubise created a mix that captures the impact of the campaign through the music and voices of the individuals involved.



"This was a special project to save an American pastime - and we needed to evoke a lot of emotions and sentiment for the campaign to succeed," notes Hurtubise.



Levy and Hurtubise are part of an award-winning mixing team at Margarita Mix, which includes Nathan Dubin and Jimmy Hite, who have also won Telly awards previously in their careers.



"Margarita Mix continues to be an industry leader in advertising sound design and mixing, with some of the top talent in the industry," notes FotoKem's Senior Vice President Rand Gladden. "We are proud to have them on our team. With a 35-year history of providing superior sound services to the global community, Margarita Mix continues to push the boundaries of creative and technical post production today."



About Margarita Mix

Margarita Mix, a FotoKem company, is an award-winning studio with exceptional in-house talent and expertise that provides audio services for commercials, branded entertainment, digital media, video games, radio, promos, and trailers. In addition to state-of-the-art mixing rooms, the facility offers sound supervision services, sound effects creation, 5.1 mixing, 3D mixing, sound design, voice over, ADR, ISDN, and a variety of recording capabilities. Margarita Mix is located in Hollywood and Santa Monica. SPY, another FotoKem company, shares space at the Santa Monica location, which augments Margarita Mix's audio solutions with a full range of VFX, CGI and picture finishing services under one roof. For more information, visit www.margmix.com.