DVEO to Demonstrate DOZERbox II IP IP System and Media Dozer II: LIC Application at NAB 2014, Booth SU2903

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping the second generation version of its innovative technology for smooth distribution of IP video over poor or average quality public Internet.



Designed for broadcasters, mobile operators, telcos, IPTV operators, and Over The Top (OTT) video providers, DVEO's proprietary "DOZER" technology smoothes video traffic and recovers dropped packets. It features built-in algorithms to alleviate video freezes, jitter, and noise. New features for the latest version include more powerful performance, quicker set-up, and 50 or more channels out.



DVEO will demonstrate "DOZER" at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 7-10, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU2903.



The DOZERbox II IP IP™ is a compact (4.6 inches wide) multifunction end-to-end router for reliable and timely delivery of MPEG-2 or H.264 transport streams. It "bulldozes" through slow and congested IP routers to improve video distribution. The technology is also available as a software license -- the Media Dozer: LIC™, or in a 1 RU system -- the DOZER Racks IP IP™.



Typically sold in pairs, the DOZERbox and DOZER Racks gateways replace expensive private point to point internet managed network connections. Customers can purchase the Media Dozer: LIC application software as an add-on for DVEO's many encoder and gateway appliances, including the Mamba DIG/IP™, MultiStreamer™, MPEG Gearbox™, MultiStreamer Brutus™, MPEG Gearbox II™, and D-Streamer™ product lines. It is also available as a license for other devices.



"Media Dozer functions similarly to Forward Error Correction, but works at packets layer instead bytes layer. Our customers use this technology to deliver critical video over congested and noisy cloud based deployments," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "With our latest upgrades, one DOZERbox transmitter can send 50 or more channels to one DOZERbox receiver. And each receiver can accept transmissions from up to 8 different Dozer transmitter devices. An added advantage is that all content is encrypted."



When Media Dozer II: LIC is added to DVEO systems such as the MultiStreamer™ encoder or MPEG Gearbox II™ transcoder, the original content can be encoded or transcoded before it is processed by the Media Dozer II: LIC.



Media Dozer II: LIC can also be added to DVEO's Proxicaster IP IP™, a stream packager that converts UDP or RTP to multicast, adds wrappers such as HLS or RTMP, and redirects video streams to multiple locations. This new combination product is sold as the Proxi DOZER™.



"Our Media Dozer II: LIC is licensable for use by CDN's, OEMS, and middleware vendors," Laszlo Zoltan went on to say. "We are actively negotiating with several encoder and CDN vendors."



For optimum video streaming, when video will be transmitted and received from the same location, two separate systems are recommended for transmitting and receiving.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2 encoded streams

Underlying traffic is not examined

Inputs/Outputs: 2 each Gig/E ports

Guaranteed packet delivery with UDP protocol with up to 50% packet drop recovery (given enough bandwidth)

Supports IP UDP unicast and multicast, in or out

Uses proprietary and sophisticated data and streaming management algorithms in order to optimize traffic that traverses across managed switches and routers

Ships with designated IP addresses on each unit

Will not alter the internal structure of the transport stream (PAT, PMT, etc.)

IP address and Port can be remapped to different ones if necessary in the remote network

Protocol is resistant to packet loss and corrects for internet jitter and packet reordering

All inter-Dozer communication is encrypted

Configurable destination port on listener for firewall traversal

Can be configured for point-to-point or point-to-multipoint functionality

Supports dual destination in primary/backup configuration for redundant setups

Each device can be configured as a sender, a receiver, or both

One DOZERbox transmitter can send 50+ channels to one DOZERbox receiver

One transmitter can send channels to 8 different receiver devices

One receiver can accept channels from up to 8 different Dozer transmitter devices

Each receiver device can output UDP on a local network to one or many different devices using second Ethernet port on unit

Each connection using Dozer Transmitter and Receiver is authenticated with a user name and password for additional security

Performance certified with WAN Emulator Appliance testing

Also available: Rackmountable 1 RU – DOZER Racks IP IP



Suggested Retail Prices:

Media Dozer II: LIC: $100 to $1,500 U.S. each

DOZERbox II IP IP: $1,695 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZER Racks IP IP: $2,995 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

Proxi DOZER IP IP: $4,995 U.S. each











DVEO, D-Streamer, DOZERbox II IP IP, DOZER Racks IP IP, Mamba DIG/IP, Media Dozer II: LIC,

MPEG Gearbox, MPEG Gearbox II, MultiStreamer, MultiStreamer Brutus, Proxicaster IP IP,

and Proxi DOZER IP IP are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815