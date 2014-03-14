Pixel Power announces TekMark Australia as new Australian distributor

Cambridge, UK, 5 March 2014 – Pixel Power, the market leading and innovative supplier of broadcast playout solutions with integrated graphics, is pleased to announce the appointment of TekMark Australia Pty Ltd as their new distributor in Australia.

TekMark will represent the complete range of innovative Pixel Power solutions which covers a potent combination of on-air graphics - channel branding - Channel-in-a-Box - master control with integrated graphics and automated promo versioning. The latest addition to the portfolio is a ‘pay-as-you-go’ option with the same outstanding graphics sophistication for a file based workflow across multiple platforms from Mobile Video to 4k Super HD.

Since its incorporation in 1994, TekMark Group has continuously strived to be a company with a distinctive difference. One that not only sell products but is in the business of providing total commitment to delivering total customer satisfaction in the products they sell.

James Gilbert, CEO and Co-founder of Pixel Power said “We believe that with TekMark Australia we have found a valuable partner for the region, one that is actively involved in exciting broadcast projects and can provide our customers with outstanding pre and post-sales support.”

For more information on any of the products mentioned above, or for any questions please visitwww.pixelpower.comor contact Domenic Pupo at TekMark Australia 1300 811 355 or emailenquiries@tekmarkgroup.com