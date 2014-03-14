Airfilms Productions Deploys Cobham’s Nano HD Transmitter

Stand B6-30, CABSAT, Dubai, 7 March 2014 – Airfilms Productions, a leading Dutch production house focussed solely on aerial imaging services, has successfully deployed Cobham Broadcast’s Nano HD transmitter for a range of high profile events in the Middle East with Airfilms’ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Cobham Broadcast is a UK-based RF specialist company dedicated to technology that will transmit and receive images and information in difficult environments. Its ultra-miniature Nano HD is an HD digital video transmitter designed specifically for point-of-view (POV), body-worn and aerial applications.

According to Airfilms’ Operations Manager Marvin Dechene, “Weight is obviously an important factor in how long our remotely controlled airborne vehicles can stay aloft, and the Cobham’s Nano HD is so light, yet powerful and reliable that is has greatly extended our ability to capture aerial footage from fabulous perspectives.”

Airfilms has used the Nano HDTX transmitter on everything from camel racing to motor and horse racing, providing highly creative camera angles that can not only keep a sharp eye on race leaders but provide a comprehensive view of the overall action at the same time.

Dechene adds, “We’ve had a number of RF specialists take a careful look at the Nano HD and they are universally amazed at its range, quality and reliability. We’ve sent our UAV’s out as far as seven kilometres from the receiver base and the Nano HD flawlessly transmitted the live HD images our clients needed.”

With proven Cobham COFDM and H.264 encoding technology at its core, the transmitter provides excellent image quality retention over the wireless link and supports composite, SDI, HD-SDI and HDMI video input formats.

Stuart Brown, broadcast systems director of Cobham, said “Nano HD enables broadcasters and production teams to capture and deliver stunning HD images – wirelessly – that have never before been achievable and Airfilms is leading the way in that regard for its clients.”

Nano HD will be demonstrated at CABSAT 2014 in Hall 2, Stand B6-30. For more information, please visit www.cobham.com or www.airfilmsproductions.com.