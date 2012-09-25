Stickman Sound's Fernando Delgado Relies on Sound Devices for Reality Television Productions

Gear Stays On Track for Rigorous Filming Schedule

LOS ANGELES, SEPTEMBER 25, 2012 — When it comes to audio recording for reality television, Stickman Sound Owner and Sound Supervisor Fernando Delgado is an expert. With a wide range of shows in production, including Design Star on HGTV, The Devil's Ride on the Discovery Channel, Top Shot on the History Channel and UFC Presents The Ultimate Fighter on FX, Delgado and his crew have come to rely on Sound Devices and its digital recorders, mixers and accessory products while working on multiple projects in the field. Armed with an arsenal of Sound Devices 788T Digital Recorders with CL-9 Linear Fader Controllers and Sound Devices 552 Field Production Mixers, Delgado and his team can handle anything their demanding slate of projects throw at them.