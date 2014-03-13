Wohler to Showcase Version 8.3 of the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform at the 2014 NAB Show

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 13, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it will feature version 8.3 of the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) at the 2014 NAB Show. Exhibiting in the LVCC South Upper Hall area along with other distribution, delivery, and online video solution providers, Wohler will showcase a variety of enhancements to the RadiantGrid platform, with a focus in new tools and capabilities that enable efficient, streamlined workflows for the preparation and delivery of content via over-the-top (OTT) and other Internet-delivered services.

"With the rise of multiplatform media consumption, it has become more important than ever that broadcasters have the means to deliver high-quality content quickly and cost effectively via both their traditional linear services and new Internet-based delivery platforms," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, RadiantGrid. "Version 8.3 of RadiantGrid meets that demand, offering broadcasters a variety of powerful tools that boost the efficiency of file-based workflows for multiplatform media delivery."

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform provides consolidated media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing, and quality control, with a highly intelligent content management fabric. Based on an extensible service-oriented architecture, the platform integrates smoothly with editorial, archive, traffic, business process, and rights management systems.

Version 8.3 of the RadiantGrid platform enables fully compliant OTT offerings for leading formats, including MPEG-DASH, HLS, and Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and aids broadcasters and other content producers in meeting the array of target bit rates, resolutions, and frame rates necessary for today's content delivery ecosystem.

The platform also incorporates a brand-new media processing engine that parallelizes complex audio loudness correction alongside the video at unprecedented speeds. Along with optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K Ultra HD support, and higher bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV, the RadiantGrid platform has been enhanced with the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) video legalization option, which leverages Wohler's unique RightHue(TM) algorithm to ensure comprehensive NTSC and PAL color compliance within the file-based domain. RadiantGrid version 8.3 also introduces a unique solution for AS-11 U.K. DPP compliance.

Further information about the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform and other RadiantGrid solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-RadiantGrid.jpg

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.