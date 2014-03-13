Unified Video Technologies To Highlight TV Everywhere At 2014 NAB Show

Miami, Florida – Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), a provider of complete media ecosystems and software services for broadcasters, enterprises and the entertainment industry, is preparing for an active 2014 NAB Show that will include two speaking engagements and a series of interactive TV demonstrations. The company’s overall focus will center on new technologies and managed services that help broadcasters and service providers efficiently address the changing viewing habits of consumers in a TV Everywhere world.

UNIV will demonstrate the multiplatform capability of its white-label uVOD video-on-demand (VOD) solution, playing out content to iOS and Android tablets. The demonstration will explore the new uVOD Web Portal, the personalized front-end interface that combines uVOD’s unique, OTT-based user experience with its white-label operator benefits. The NAB demo will showcase how consumers can access and browse a library of linear TV and on-demand content on an operator-branded portal; as well back-office capabilities that automate billing, subscriptions and other transactions for the service provider.

uVOD provides a quick-launch, subscription-based VOD platform that operates as an OPEX solution with a managed service component, eliminating traditional capital expense requirements. The latest version, Release 1.5, also enables a choice of transactional and subscription business models for both linear and on-demand programming – a differentiator from competing services.

UNIV will also show its iVE interactive service for fully managed, 360° surround broadcast experiences on the second screen, capturing live streams of special events scheduled at the UNIV booth for viewing on tablets and smartphones.At NAB, visitors will be able to navigate through televised events in real time or on-demand via IVE’s user-controlled second-screen applications on a tablet. As with uVOD, IVE is an OPEX-based solution for creating revenue-generating content, and requires no capital investment by content producers.

UNIV CEO Pablo Goldstein will also contribute to the 2014 NAB Show’s conference sessions, giving a presentation and participating on a panel as part of the Connected Media World series. Both engagements take place at the CMW Theatre located in the North Hall.

·Monday, April 7 at 2:30pm: Pablo will present “Industry Trends for Operators That Want to Deliver OTT Services” offering solutions to help broadcasters and service providers cost-efficiently manage emerging video delivery opportunities, and maximize the value of those prospects.

·Tuesday, April 8 at 12:30pm: Pablo will participate in “The Emerging Market Connected Opportunity,” a panel exploring how online content consumption is developing in ‘emerging economies,’ with comparison to similar activities in more mature markets – and where new business opportunities exist for broadcasters and service providers.

Back at its location in the North Hall (Booth #N8023), UNIV will also play video examples of its systems design, integration and consulting work, examining the company’s specialty in designing software-centric workflow solutions. In alignment with UNIV’s commitment to client success, the company will discuss custom system integration requirements that range from building workflow solutions (content management systems, traffic and billing, SMS) to producing original content across studios, control rooms and outside production vehicles.

Interested parties can contact sales@univtec.com to schedule in advance of the show, which takes place April 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, to schedule an appointment.

About UNIV: Challenging the Future of TV

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV) develops and implements powerful video software-as-a-service and managed service solutions for OTT delivery, digital workflows, second-screen applications and media archives. Based on advanced networking and digital video technology, UNIV video solutions are agile, accessible and affordable for broadcasters, content providers and media companies. Through close consultation and collaboration with its customers, UNIV empowers enterprises and broadcasters to leverage media to advance their business goals. Visit the company’s website atwww.univtec.com.