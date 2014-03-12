Albis Technologies TV CONNECT 2014 EXHIBITOR NEWS

Albis Technologies -- Exhibiting With Middleware Application Partners:

AVIION Media at Stand 169

Beenius at Stand 161

Nordija at Stand 185

Zappware at Stand 89

At TV Connect 2014, Albis Technologies will team up with AVIION Media, Beenius, Nordija, and Zappware to demonstrate its comprehensive range of HD IPTV set-top boxes (STBs).

The demonstrations will showcase how Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) STBs support a variety of value-added services such as over-the-top (OTT), content delivery, and media sharing, while maintaining a superior performance and user experience. Leveraging the versatility of SceneGate, service providers can deliver IPTV, broadcast television, VOD, OTT, and interactive content to the living room to maximize their revenue streams.

Albis Technologies' SceneGate STBs have passed extensive testing and certification with the aforementioned middleware partners to assure plug-and-play operation. Currently being used in multiple commercial deployments, the SceneGate STBs, together with partner applications, are guaranteed to deliver an exceptional end-user experience, with uncompromising reliability.

Key Products and Technology Demos

SceneGate(TM) Micro II

A key highlight at TV Connect 2014 will be Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) Micro II, an innovative HD IPTV STB capable of delivering linear TV, VOD, OTT, and PVR services, all from a powerful, compact design that guarantees a high quality of experience for end users. At the Beenius and Zappware stands, Albis Technologies will demonstrate improvements to the platform, including additional memory, processing power, and a dedicated graphics GPU designed to enhance the user experience by supporting feature-rich applications. The SceneGate Micro II delivers HD resolution up to 1080p via an HDMI(R) 1.4a interface, and is 3D TV ready, enabling cable, telco, and satellite providers to deliver a more exclusive service offering.

The SceneGate Micro II features a flexible SDK that supports open APIs for integration with native or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Using Albis Technologies' open API technology, the platform leverages a unified media framework to enable seamless integration with IPTV and OTT channels. Advanced system-on-chip technology provides enhanced processing power and memory, allowing service providers to offer sophisticated applications and customizable user interfaces. End users can easily connect accessories such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices to the STB to achieve a more connected multimedia experience.

SceneGate(TM) Micro

Albis Technologies SceneGate(TM) Micro will be on display at the AVIION Media, Nordija, and Zappware stands. The entry-level STB is designed to deliver classic IPTV services from a compact footprint. The cost-efficient platform delivers 1080p HD display quality using an HDMI 1.4 video interface. Harnessing the platform's powerful processing engine and memory capabilities, service providers can deliver a wide range of applications from a personalized user interface. The SceneGate Micro is based on an open software-based architecture that can easily be integrated with today's popular OTT services. DLNA-based media sharing is available, enabling in-home streaming and multi-room environments.

The Micro features the same flexible SDK as the Micro II to support open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Through open API technology and a unified media framework, it enables seamless integration with IPTV and OTT channels. Accessories -- such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices -- can be connected to the STB to improve the end user experience. Sophisticated security features guarantee the protection of a service provider's valuable assets.

Company Overview:

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners, and end-users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality products, and reliable cooperation. With global coverage serving over 40 countries, covering both business and consumer solutions, Albis Technologies' has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland and focuses on partnerships and satisfaction.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/Albis-Technologies-SceneGate-Micro-8083.jpg

Caption: The SceneGate(TM) STBs From Albis Technologies

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/Albis-Technologies-SceneGate-Micro-II.jpg

Caption: SceneGate(TM) Micro II