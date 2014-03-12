TBC Integration Announces Company Name Change to DigitalGlue

New Company Name and Website Reflect Systems Integrator's Heritage of Providing Highly Integrated, Customized Solutions for Digital Content Distribution

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- March 12, 2014 -- TBC Integration, an industry-leading systems integrator with a 14-year track record of providing comprehensive solutions for digital video content distribution, officially announced today that it has changed its company name to DigitalGlue. The new name reflects the company's core expertise in digital video infrastructure with custom software integration and reaffirms its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for the full range of contribution, satellite distribution, broadcast television, direct-to-home, cable, IPTV, and OTT installations.

TBC Integration was founded in 2002 to provide broadcast and satellite hardware sales and integration services, with a separate division devoted to custom software development for media ingest, content management, targeted distribution, automation, and playout. The two divisions had incredible growth leveraging the strengths of one another. Looking to the future, the media industry will shift away from proprietary hardware to software-based CPU/GPU solutions. DigitalGlue is well-positioned to assist as a technology partner.

"As our company has grown, we've placed increased emphasis on our ability to partner with best-of-breed hardware and systems providers and then provide the customization needed to deliver a cohesive, tailored solution. This custom software expertise is a key differentiator for our business and represents an exciting growth opportunity for our company," said Sean Busby, president and co-founder, DigitalGlue. "The name 'DigitalGlue' expresses our focus on connecting legacy infrastructures into a true end-to-end digital workflow and positions us well in today's rapidly converging digital video ecosystem."

Today, DigitalGlue lists many of the world's most visible and well-known media brands as its clients. The company has recently renewed its contract with Fox News Networks to provide technical support for nationwide affiliate programming distribution, as well as with Trinity Broadcasting Network to provide on-site staff for master control engineering, postproduction, and media asset management personnel. In addition, DigitalGlue was recently awarded network rollout contracts for The CW and Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. Through its GSA schedule, the company has also been awarded projects for the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, as well as the Harris Corporation's Government division. DigitalGlue developed an automated metadata and transcoding solution for Thales Group's in-flight entertainment systems video streaming solution that will be installed on aircraft of several major airlines and enable content to be directly streamed to passengers' smartphones, tablets, and laptops during flight.

DigitalGlue currently bases its custom-integrated solutions around four cornerstone partners: Harmonic for digital video infrastructure, Bridge Technologies for end-to-end monitoring and analysis, Verimatrix for software-based security, and VideoFlow for Internet-based content distribution.

To reflect its updated brand identity, DigitalGlue has launched a new website. More information about the company and its services can be found at www.digitalglue.com.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue is an industry-leading systems integrator for all things digital video -- contribution, postproduction, distribution, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Decades of experience coupled with in-house, expert software development capabilities equip the company to turn any concept into reality. Long-standing relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers dedicated to open standards and a team of highly skilled engineers enable DigitalGlue to create custom solutions with today's technology with an eye on the future. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

