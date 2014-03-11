2014 NAB Show, Pilat Media, Booth N6224

Pilat Media at the 2014 NAB Show

Pilat Media will demonstrate the newest enhancements to its flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), the industry's most comprehensive, functionally rich, robust, and scalable software system for content and rights management, media trafficking, airtime scheduling, and advertising sales. These enhancements will include a broad range of functional and usable additions to the following areas:

-- Multiplatform, linear, and non-linear programming for premium, cable, and broadcast networks; station groups; and TV platform operators: new features address genre-specific and platform-specific scheduling; workflow orchestration and business dashboards; and meeting the challenges of efficiently delivering increasing asset volumes across a multiplicity of direct-to-consumer and syndicated content services.

--Advanced rights management with IBMS Rights: either as a stand-alone solution or as an addition to IBMS-managed environments, IBMS Rights delivers centralized rights management across all broadcasting operations, covering contract management, program finance, and distribution licensing for linear and on-demand multiplatform content services.

--Ad sales management with IBMS Sales: covering airtime and non-airtime sales, traffic, finance and business intelligence for complex multchannel and multiplatform operations, IBMS Sales provides users with ad sales management.

NEW at NAB -- Semantic Layer, Enhanced Analytics and Reporting

Pilat Media has augmented its IBMS:Adapt suite of customization tools with a powerful new semantic layer that lays the foundation for simplified connectivity with the rich IBMS database. Pilat Media will also launch a new reporting server that leverages the semantic layer. Supporting scheduled execution of reports and subscription-based delivery to users, the new custom reporting capabilities are available through a Web interface or through the native IBMS interface. The new semantic layer will also support integration with custom and third-party business applications.

NEW at NAB -- The Full IBMS Express Cloud-Based Product Suite

IBMS Express, derived from the company's award-winning enterprise class Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), offers smaller networks and stations a fast-to-deploy and affordable cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. IBMS Express provides a streamlined workflow and user interface that addresses the full gamut of management functions including scheduling, media, airtime sales, traffic, and reporting for linear and on-demand multiscreen services.

Photo Caption: IBMS Express Modify Deal Screenshot

Photo Caption: IBMS Express Planning Grid Screenshot

Glocal IBMS Deployment Blueprint

Responding to the needs of geographically expanding media businesses, Pilat Media has introduced a blueprint for a modular deployment concept of IBMS, allowing users to harmonize their central and geographically dispersed local operations, thus giving regional locations the ability to streamline their operations and the autonomy to create local programming. The new architecture integrates local deployments of IBMS Express with a centralized Enterprise IBMS, to permit sharing of content and rights metadata across the entire ecosystem, giving the decision makers the necessary information they need to run the "glocal" operation while generating an economy of scale for the different regions.

OTTilus Next-Generation TV Everywhere Platform

Pilat Media's OTTilus provides enterprise-class OTT solutions that enable broadcasters, platform operators, and new media ventures to launch the next generation of TV Everywhere services. At the 2014 NAB Show, Pilat Media will highlight the OTTilus Service Manager for advanced backend service management, monetization and unified operation of TV and OTT services, as well as the OTTilus Video Platform, a pre-integrated end-to-end solution addressing media preparation, secure content delivery and end user applications for all popular consumer devices.

The OTTilus Service Manager offers comprehensive content management with sophisticated scheduling tools for managing VOD catalogues and catch-up TV services, advanced rights, ad serving rules, and rich metadata, along with multilanguage support. With OTTilus, broadcasters can create, manage, and execute cross-platform commercial offers for pay services, and they can provide ad serving capabilities based on IAB standards via OTTilus or third-party ad networks. Unified management of rights and content for both linear and non-linear offerings will be demonstrated through the OTTilus BMS middleware.

Company Quote:

"More than ever, media companies benefit from Pilat Media's continuous investment in the most powerful software platform for broadcast business management and service delivery. The new semantic layer, glocal' IBMS, cloud based IBMS Express and OTTilus Video Platform are the latest additions on display at this year's NAB Show. They give media businesses, large and small, an efficient path to business diversification and growth while giving their business users, and IT managers the agility they need to respond effectively to constantly changing business requirements."

-- Fabrice Beer-Gabel, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Pilat Media

Company Overview:

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports new-generation business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry, supporting content and airtime management and service delivery for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. Pilat Medias solutions improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable business diversification and growth. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Bell Media, Discovery, BBC, SABC, Chellomedia, Showtime, Sky Italia, AT&T, Globosat, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers.