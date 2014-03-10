Miranda to Introduce CopperHead 3404K Camera Transceiver at CABSAT 2014

Stand B5-10, CABSAT, Dubai, 10 March 2014—Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, a global provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems for television broadcasters and multi-system operators, will introduce its Telecast brand CopperHead 3404K camera-mountable fiber transceiver at CABSAT 2014 in Dubai.

Designed to take advantage of lightweight, easy to install fiber, the 4K UHDTV-ready CopperHead 3404K transceiver requires only two strands of fiber optic cable to carry all bi-directional signals, including four 3Gb/s HD/SDI paths, from camera locations to truck or control room or around a remote production site. Importantly, the dual-strand bi-directional system enables 4K cameras to be easily multi-purposed for ENG, digital cinematography and studio applications without the constraints imposed by copper connections.

The CopperHead 3404K system includes the camera-mountable transceiver, base station and remote camera control panel, which collectively enable a range of high-end cameras to be fully connected and remotely controlled via SMPTE 311M fiber. The 4K CopperHead has already been instrumental in recent uses for network coverage of major sporting events like professional football, baseball and hockey.



Scott Murray, Miranda’s senior vice president, Core Products said, “The CopperHead 3404K transceiver system is the starting point of the end-to-end 4K production workflow solution that Miranda provides.

“Our NVISION 8500 Enterprise-class routers, Kaleido-MX and Kaleido-Modular-X series multiviewers, for example, are among a comprehensive range of 4K-ready products throughout our portfolio that make possible the creative freedoms and new service opportunities that 4K UHDTV productions can deliver. By enabling the distribution of all required signals for 4K, including Ethernet, CopperHead 3404K is a perfect pathway to next generation television production.”

In addition to the introduction of the CopperHead 3404K system in the Middle East, Miranda’s routing, multiviewer and modular solutions for existing HD and emerging 4K UHDTV production requirements can be seen and discussed at CABSAT 2014 in Hall 5, Stand B5-10.

Image Caption:Telecast CopperHead 3404K installed on FT-ONE 4K camera from For-A