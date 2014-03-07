New Flashpoint StreakLight Makes Portable Strobe Lighting Accessible for All Photographers, Available Now at Adorama

Dependable new flash is a super-lightweight unit with excellent features including stable color temperature, precise output control, a full line of accessories and modifiers, and more

New York, NY – March 6, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, recently released the Flashpoint StreakLight, a brand new portable strobe light for on- or off-camera use. Compact and extremely lightweight, Flashpoint StreakLight provides powerful, even lighting from any angle thanks to its articulated head and options for on-camera hot shoe or light stand mounts. Perfect for location and wedding photographers, StreakLight is available now, in 180 or 360 watt second versions, in Adorama’s NYC store or online.

Leading the way with precise manual exposure on demand and advanced engineering in a solid, dependable package, the Flashpoint StreakLight features high-speed sync, built-in optical slave, four shooting modes and auto-focus assist. Photographers get control from the large LED panel with adjustable output from 1/128 to full, in 1/3 stop increments, and soft, even light from using the included standard, parabolic reflector and diffusion panels.

The StreakLight flash has two sync jacks and overheating protection circuitry, and also features a wireless remote control USB port. The Flashpoint Wireless Remote & Receiver is just one of many optional accessories that make this light even more versatile while shooting on location. A full line of compatible Flashpoint light modifiers, from snoots to beauty dishes, is also available through Adorama. Photographers can choose a bundled package such as the Flashpoint StreakLight Creative Collection, which includes a dome diffuser, four color filters and grid, a flash grip, and cables among many other useful accessories, or purchase Flashpoint StreakLight accessoriesà la carte. Flashpoint StreakLight is compatible with accessories from other well-known brands including Quantum and Lumedyne.

Powering the StreakLight

Flashpoint StreakLight is perfect with its companion portable battery pack, the Flashpoint Blast Pack. Blast Pack is extremely lightweight and features replaceable, rechargeable batteries for continuous shooting with just one pack. Watch a product overview video here. StreakLight is also compatible with other leading manufacturers’ portable power packs, but Flashpoint is available at far more affordable prices than other brands.

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint StreakLight 360Ws is available now for 549 USD or bundled with the Blast Pack battery for 749.95 USD. The Flashpoint StreakLight 180Ws is available now for 405.95 USD or bundled with the Blast Pack battery for 599.95 USD. Both lights are available online or at the Adorama store located at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan and come with a one-year warranty.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

