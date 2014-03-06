Registration Now Open for 136th Audio Engineering Society International Convention in Berlin

— FREE "Exhibits-Plus" Badge and premium "All Access" Badge registration is now online for AES136 Convention —

New York, NY, March 6, 2014 — The Audio Engineering Society has opened registration for the 136th AES International Convention, to be held in Berlin, Germany, on April 26 – 29, 2014, at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center. Headed by the AES 136th Convention co-chairs Sascha Spors and Umberto Zanghieri, the convention is set to be the premier European gathering of audio industry professionals. Over 100 Tutorials, Workshops, Engineering Briefs and Paper Sessions have been announced that will cover a wide range of topics relevant to the professional audio industry, with further detailed session and event information coming soon. Attendees are encouraged to visit the AES136 Registration Page to pre-register for their FREE “Exhibits-Plus” Badge, or opt for the premium “All Access” Badge, as well as to find further details on hotels and special events.

Following the success of the Project Studio Expo (PSE) at recent previous conventions, the PSE will be making its European debut at AES136, and a special Technology Showcase will also provide participating companies with a chance to interface directly with interested end users and customers at this year’s exhibition. Additionally, the Technical Program for the 136th Berlin Convention is shaping up to be one of the most diverse to be presented by the Audio Engineering Society. Paper Sessions will include subjects such as acoustics, networked audio, multi-channel systems, mobile audio, and in-depth studies into aspects of microphone and loudspeaker design. Other popular Workshop and Tutorial Sessions will bring panels of experts together to discuss a range of practical application topics, such as Audio Forensics, Film Soundtrack Loudness, microphone technique and 3-D audio in automotive applications. The convention will also host a series of student-related events and opportunities, as well as a meeting of the AES Standards Committee, Awards, Special Events, and offsite Technical Tours to audio facilities of interest in the area.

Additional information on the 136th AES International Convention in Berlin is now available on the AES136 home page at http://www.aes.org/events/136/.

For further details on the AES136 Technical Program: http://www.aes.org/events/136/program/

Online Registration: http://www.aes.org/events/136/registration/

Hotel and Venue Information: http://www.aes.org/events/136/attendees/hotel/