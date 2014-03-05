Joseph Electronics to Distribute Lawo Video Products in North America

NILES, Ill. -- March 5, 2014 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced an agreement with Germany's Lawo AG to supply Lawo video products to the North American broadcast market.

The Lawo video line includes the V__pro8, a compact fully digital eight-channel video processor comprising all of the critical functionality required for managing multiple video feeds and associated multichannel audio, all within a single 1-RU frame. Joseph Electronics will also introduce Lawo's newest V__line product, the V__link4, to the U.S. market. The product has been developed specifically to address remote broadcast production applications and features multiple user-selectable video codecs, accepts 3G/HD/SD-SDI and MADI I/O, and utilizes RAVENNA technology. In addition to delivering audio, video, and data streams over qualified WAN and LAN networks, the V__link4 offers a full range of processing tools commonly needed in the broadcast production workflow. Designed with Lawo's proprietary "virtual cabling" capability, the unit features intuitive GUI operation to provide a simple one-box solution for all the requirements of IP video contribution.

"Lawo is a worldwide leader in digital mixing consoles, routing systems, and video solutions for the professional broadcast industry, so adding these Lawo products to our broadcast portfolio is a big win for our customers," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "These innovative products save on money and rack space while providing powerful processing and IP-delivery solutions that are an ideal fit for many of our customers."

"Lawo's newest range of video products is gaining rapid acceptance in the industry, having already been utilized on several North American studio productions, as well as in fly packs and mobile production vehicles for major global sporting events," said Don Bird, vice president of business development, Lawo North America. "Joseph Electronics has strong relationships and a great reputation in the U.S. market. We could not ask for a better, more capable partner to sell, service, and support Lawo's V__line products. We look forward to continued innovation as both JE and JFS work to incorporate a broad range of Lawo product offerings in their respective product portfolios and system packages."

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com. Lawo products and company information can be found at www.lawo.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/JFS/JFS-V_link4.jpg

About Lawo AG

Lawo designs and manufactures pioneering audio and video technology for TV and radio broadcast production, post-production, as well as live performance and theatrical applications. Products include digital audio mixing consoles, routers, video processing tools, as well as IP-based video and audio transport solutions. All products are developed and manufactured according to the highest quality standards at the company's headquarters in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information, please visit the company online at www.lawo.de.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for a wide range of premier broadcast and Pro A/V brands, including Wohler, Belden, Neutrik, Kings, Lawo, and DirectOut. Its full-service fiber division, JFS, designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, Live-Link, and 4K Replay -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 60 years and has representatives in California, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.