Primestream Announces Archive Bridge Module for FORK Production Suite

MIAMI -- March 5, 2014 -- Primestream(R) today announced Archive Bridge(TM) 1.0, a new module for its FORK(TM) Production Suite that provides tight integrations between industry-leading archival solutions and the FORK media asset management and production automation platform. Archive Bridge enables disaster recovery workflows and interconnects multiple production environments with a central archive point -- adding essential visibility into the archival workflow and allowing facilities to make the most of their archiving dollars.

"Archive Bridge streamlines the aggregation and archiving of FORK assets, especially for global media operations with multiple production groups in need of intelligent collaboration," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "By tapping into a direct connection between FORK and the industry's leading archives through Archive Bridge, users can feed or pull from a company's central archive from any FORK production site, anywhere in the world."

The FORK Archive Bridge disaster recovery solution allows for off-site archival workflows, thereby adding a vital layer of security to content. With Archive Bridge, operators have a greater level of visibility into the workflow and can track the status of all archival requests. Facilities can now archive and restore to and from a single location, minimizing cost of the archival infrastructure.

A Statistics Reporting feature empowers users to monitor various data values in order to assess the performance of the infrastructure.

Monitoring reports include:

- Total global assets archived and/or restored

- Total assets archived and/or restored per location

- Average wait time of an archive and/or restore request in the queue

- Average execution time of an archive and/or restore request

Primestream will demonstrate Archive Bridge at the 2014 NAB Show at booth SL10216. The module is now shipping for both Mac(R) and Windows(R) environments. Pricing is available through local resellers and integrators or directly from Primestream at sales@primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), DIG-IT(TM), and Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink service providers, digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.