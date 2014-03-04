Ginx TV Adopts Cost-Optimized Ad Insertion System From Thomson Video Networks

RENNES, France -- March 4, 2014 -- Ginx TV, the world's first 24/7 international television network dedicated to video games and gamers, has chosen the Sapphire MPEG stream server and "channel-in-a-box" solution from Thomson Video Networks for insertion of targeted advertising. Sapphire offers a single-box solution for frame-accurate ad insertion in a compressed video stream, with an automated interface to Ginx TV's ad agency and local storage of ads. This has provided a cost-effective means for Ginx TV to perform localized ad insertions for programs distributed in multiple countries.

"When we initially evaluated Thomson Video Networks' Sapphire for launching targeted advertising for our channel on Virgin Media, it was the ideal solution for us in terms of price and performance," said Michiel Bakker, CEO at Ginx TV. "With Sapphire, we now have a cost-effective and streamlined means of inserting regionalized advertisements in the compressed domain. Plus, the system interfaces with ad agencies in an automated way to create new business opportunities and increased revenue. The support from Thomson Video Networks' team was of immense value in helping us to design our system and get it operational."

Operating frame-accurately with MPEG-2- and H.264-compressed content, Sapphire provides all of the functions needed to ingest, process, brand, and generate TV channels ready to air. This includes advanced capture, playout, and regionalization capabilities for up to 20 channels in a single unit. Sapphire combines the functions of a video router, a baseband video server, a logo inserter, and a splicer. All functions operate seamlessly and frame-accurately in the compressed domain under the control of internal playlists or integrated with traditional automation systems.

"Ginx TV is demonstrating to U.K. customers the value of our Sapphire solution for ad insertion and for playing out content to a broad range of geographies and localized audiences," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "As Ginx TV shows, Sapphire is much more than a channel-in-a-box system -- it's a true 'Swiss army knife' for broadcasters that need to perform local production and insertions on MPEG streams without going back to baseband video."

About Ginx TV

Ginx TV is a U.K.-based international media company, dedicated to the creation of video gaming TV channels around the world, branded Ginx, as well as individual shows and formats for syndication aimed at people who love to play video games. These days that is almost everybody, as gaming has moved from a cult proposition to mainstream entertainment, enjoyed by men and women of all ages as well as kids. Ginx is about "All the Games, All the Time." The network's stand-alone shows and formats offer uniquely individual opportunities to enrich and expand what channels can offer their viewers. Each show is crammed with content, giving viewers a unique window to the games of the world. All shows are available in SD and HD. Ginx TV is also working on the creation of a 3D library of shows. For more information, visit www.ginx.tv.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

