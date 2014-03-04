Comigo TV Connect 2014 Exhibitor News

Comigo -- Stand 117

At TV Connect 2014, Comigo will demonstrate its fully flexible, controlled, cloud-based pay-TV platform that provides a cutting-edge personal interactive and social TV viewing experience.

Key Product and Technology Demonstrations

Multiscreen TV Platform

Comigo's cloud-based pay-TV platform transforms television viewing beyond live, VOD, and OTT content to provide a personal and social user experience with increased viewer engagement. Utilizing the multiscreen platform, pay-TV service providers can deliver a consistent experience to a range of devices, including TVs, smartphones, and tablets. Advanced personalization and social capabilities allow service providers to deliver customized Apps, social promotions, personal content recommendation, and targeted advertising. With its open interactive platform, the service provider can enjoy new revenue streams and increase customer engagement.

Comigo's end-to-end solution includes a secured, cloud-based pay-TV platform, giving service providers the flexibility and control to manage and launch new revenue-generating services and features quickly and easily, using an intuitive web-based interface. It can seamlessly be integrated with an operator's existing equipment (e.g., billing, CRM, CMS, CDN, and provisioning).

In addition, Comigo offers client-based solutions for Android-based set-top boxes, including optimized set-top box solutions, and client Apps for smartphones, tablets, and TVs.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Image Link:

www.202comms.com/Comigo/Comigo-STB.png

Image Caption: Comigo Set-Top Box

Company Overview:

Comigo's end-to-end, cloud-based multiscreen TV platform allows pay-TV service providers to offer a personalized TV experience anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Through advanced personalization and interactive social capabilities, the Comigo platform dramatically increases viewer engagement with premium content, leading to additional revenue opportunities for pay-TV service providers.