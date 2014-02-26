Litepanels Offers New Sola 4 Traveler Kit

(CHATSWORTH, Calif.) Litepanels(r), a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast and production industries, has announced the release of its new Sola 4 Traveler KitTM. Designed specifically to accommodate the needs of shooters and productions on the go, the Sola 4 Traveler Kit includes three Sola 4 LED Fresnel fixtures in a rugged, ergonomically designed, trolley-style hard case.

Customized for safe and easy transport from location to location, the Sola 4 Traveler Kit weighs only 65 pounds (29.5 kilograms). The three fixtures included in the kit can be easily deployed for a traditional 3-light set-up, and the kit's custom foam insert is expandable to allow for the addition of a classic Litepanels 1x1.

Litepanels' Sola 4TM is the smallest DMX controllable LED Fresnel on the market. The daylight-balanced LED offers the controllability and light-shaping properties inherent in a Fresnel light at a fraction of the power draw of conventional fixtures. Offering an output comparable to a 125W HMI, the Sola 4 fixtures can be powered with AC power cables or from professional camera batteries with an optional battery plate and cable.

Sola 4 Traveler Kit includes:

* Three Sola 4 LED Fresnels (Beam Angle: 72° to 13°)

* Three 4-way Barndoors

* Three Compact Light Stands

* Three AC Power Cords

* One Trolley-Style Hard Case

"Our Traveler Kits have been very popular with our customers, and we're pleased to be adding the Sola 4 Traveler Kit to our offerings," said Chris Marchitelli, Vice President of global marketing for Litepanels. "At Litepanels, we're keenly focused on developing product that meets the real needs of our users. The Sola 4 delivers the performance of a compact Fresnel fixture with all of the advantages of LED. With features like daylight color balance, lightweight design and optional battery power, we believe that this kit will help to accelerate the industry's migration to the use of LED fixtures in the field."

Optional accessories for the Sola 4 Traveler Kit include the Sola 4 5-piece CTO Gel Set with Gel Bag; the PowerTap 36 XLR, Anton/Bauer's 4 pin XLR to 2 pin S-Tap adapter cable; the PowerTap Extension, Anton/Bauer's 7 foot D-Tap extension cable; and the QRC-LG, Anton/Bauer's battery stand Gold Mount (r).

Litepanels has also released an upgrade of their popular 1x1 Traveler Kits to now feature the company's more cost-effective LS models. The collection of three kits features the company's signature 1x1 panels in convenient trolley-style hard cases. The 1x1 LS Traveler Duo Kit provides a pair of daylight color balanced 1x1 LS LED fixtures; one Mono Daylight Flood, with a beam angle of 50°, and one Mono Daylight Spot, with a beam angle 30°. The 1x1 LS Traveler Trio Kit offers two Mono Daylight Floods and one Mono Daylight Spot. The third kit in the collection, the 1x1 LS Traveler Trio Plus Kit, features two Bi-Colors, with a 50° beam angle and color adjustment between daylight and tungsten color balance, and one Mono Daylight Flood.

"Our new, more affordably priced 1x1 LS Traveler Kits are the perfect solution for news crews and professional videographers," added Marchitelli. "They feature Litepanels' 100 percent to zero dimming, with no noticeable color shift or flicker at any frame rate of shutter angle, and they can be battery powered for field use. Our LS fixtures were designed and priced to meet the needs of field productions, and our LS Kits now make them even easier for our customers to use."

