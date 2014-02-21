Mariner Mobile World Congress 2014 Exhibitor Preview

Service providers and media companies that are growing their video offers to multiscreen require Software Defined Monitoring for IP Video, and Mariner is a world leader in IP Video monitoring with over 15 million devices under management.

Scaling IP Video services to many devices is complex. Mariner has the best triangulation and correlation engine in the market, which provides operations teams with superior problem isolation for network devices, different content offerings, and consumer issues. Its actionable analytics will drive down unnecessary dispatches and reduce OPEX.

Superior consumer endpoint visibility is a key requirement for subscriber quality of experience (QoE), as customers consume more video content at home and on the road.

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Mariner will demonstrate enhancements to its Mariner xVu(TM) Software Defined Monitoring solution. Great customer service and QoE are the top reasons for maintaining subscribers, and service providers can only solve a problem if they know where it is. By turning endpoint devices into probes, Mariner xVu increases visibility into the home, providing operators with powerful analytics and real-time monitoring tools to ensure a superior QoE on any screen.

Key Products and Demonstrations

Mariner xVu(TM) Software Defined Monitoring Solution for IP Video

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Mariner will showcase its Mariner xVu(TM) Software Defined Monitoring solution for IP Video. By providing more data sources, Mariner xVu allows service providers to pinpoint the root cause for degradation of service, arming their network operations team, help desk, and field technicians with powerful tools to manage end-to-end IP Video quality. It offers a clear understanding of the viewing experience by delivering insight, in real time, to the operational stakeholders who influence and assure the customer experience. The ability to rapidly isolate network, content, or service problems helps reduce mean time to repair service, truck rolls, and set top box swaps to ensure a more cost-effective broadband and IP Video service.

Company Overview:

Mariner is a leading provider of Software Defined Monitoring for IP Video. Mariner's innovative, award-winning flagship solution suite Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IP Video network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls to ensure a superior broadband and IP Video service. More information about Mariner is available at www.marinerpartners.eu.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

www.202comms.com/Mariner/Mariner-ScreenwithVideo.jpg

Mariner xVu(TM) Software Defined Monitoring for IP Video