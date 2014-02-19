Riedel Communications 2014 NAB Show Preview

MediorNet 2.0

Riedel has enhanced its MediorNet family of real-time networks for video, audio, data, and communications with MediorNet 2.0, a firmware update for MediorNet. At the 2014 NAB Show, the company will show how the new firmware provides video router functionality and high-speed rerouting.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MediorNet2_0Update.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet Real-Time Network 2.0 Update

MediorNet MetroN

The MediorNet family of real-time networks has been expanded with the addition of the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. In enabling Riedel's acclaimed networked approach to signal distribution and routing, the new MediorNet MetroN provides a real-time routing capacity of 64x 10G ports. During the 2014 NAB Show, Riedel will demonstrate how, with these capabilities, the new frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

MediorNet as a WAN Solution

Leveraging their newly acquired WAN expertise, Riedel has developed their first WAN-focused solution. Using the MediorNet platform as a base, attendee's at the 2014 NAB show will see how the networked approach of MediorNet can be expanded to include WAN capabilities.

Studer A-Link Card for MediorNet

Enabling direct integration of Riedel MediorNet real-time networks with Studer consoles and cores, the new A-Link interface module gives Studer users a highly scalable audio routing system offering I/O capacities in excess of 10,000 I/Os. Facilitating use of MediorNet as a decentralized audio router with integrated port redundancies, this solution offers massive I/O capacity in a very small hardware footprint. The integrated system may be configured to provide a video and audio routing solution with de-embedded audio from the SDI streams being sent to the Studer consoles, with the return signals then embedded back into the video.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-StuderA-LinkCard.jpg

Photo Caption: Studer A-Link Card for MediorNet

Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Riedel's Artist virtual key panels enable the use of smartphones and tablets (iOS, OS X®, and Android) as control panels in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. These handheld devices can then provide the same functionality as full-featured, 12-key Artist control panels. The user operates the virtual control panel using the device's touchscreen interface that can be configured via Riedel's Director software.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-VirtualKeypanelForiOS.jpg

Photo Caption: Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

AVB Manager

Riedel's AVB manager is a manufacturer-independent software solution that provides generic AVB control for any and all IEEE 1722.1-compliant AVB devices. Providing a global overview of AVB infrastructures, this free solution automatically detects and enumerates available AVB devices, supporting straightforward connection management via an intuitive graphical user interface.

Company Quote:

"The solutions we're bringing to the NAB Show not only demonstrate major enhancements to our core products, but also showcase new refinements and developments that further capitalize on our network approach to signal distribution and processing. Customers want to be assured that their investments are secure, so our solutions are designed to handle their present requirements but with plenty of overhead for the needs of tomorrow."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications

Company Overview:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.