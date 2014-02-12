Sonnet Technologies 2014 NAB Show Preview

At this year's NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will highlight the newest innovations in its award-winning Echo(TM) Express family of PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion products. The versatile Echo Express systems facilitate mobile and on-location workflows by enabling any Mac(R) computer equipped with Thunderbolt(TM) 2 or Thunderbolt ports to interface with a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards originally designed only for use in desktop computers. Sonnet will also feature the latest generation of its xMac(TM) mini Server, which securely mounts a Mac mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCIe 2.0 slots via a Thunderbolt port.

Echo(TM) Express III-D and III-R With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express III-D desktop and Echo Express III-R rackmount Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion chassis are the first devices of their kind to ship with 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. Now Avid certified, these products feature three PCIe slots, a 300-watt power supply, and a 75-watt auxiliary power connector. Both systems enable the use of a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards -- originally designed for use in desktop computers -- with any Mac(R) computer with a Thunderbolt port. Both chassis support up to three full-length, full-height, single-width PCIe 2.0 cards with one x16 and two x8 PCIe slots. The Echo Express III-D is well-suited for use in most workflows and small enough to fit in many travel bags. The Echo Express III-R mounts in a 2U tall (3.5-inch) rack space and its enclosure is just 16 inches deep, making it perfect for use in a wide range of popular mobile racks, carts, and rack cases, and even server rooms. These Sonnet chassis support every Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card available, including those from leading manufacturers such as Avid, AJA, Blackmagic Design, Bluefish444, Matrox, RED Digital Cinema, and many others.

Echo(TM) Express SE II With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

The Echo(TM) Express SE II is the middle member of Sonnet's line of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion products. Featuring two PCIe slots, this compact and lightweight desktop system enables the use of a wide variety of high-performance PCI Express cards -- originally designed for use in desktop computers -- with any Mac(R) computer with a Thunderbolt port. Accommodating half-length (up to 7.75 inches long), full-height, single-width PCIe expansion cards, and providing space to mount an adjacent daughter card, the SE II supports nearly every Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card available, including those from leading manufacturers such as Avid, AJA, Blackmagic Design, Bluefish444, Matrox, and many others. This system offers full 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt performance with host computers equipped with Thunderbolt 2, and backward compatibility with computers and devices with 10 Gb/sec Thunderbolt technology. Echo Express SE II features include a rugged aluminum case, quiet, temperature-controlled fan, and dual Thunderbolt 2 ports to support daisy-chaining of other Thunderbolt devices to the host computer.

Echo(TM) Express SEL With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

The Echo(TM) Express SEL is the smallest, most portable member of Sonnet's line of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion products. This value-priced product offers full 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt performance and supports a single low-profile, half-length PCIe expansion card up to 6.6 inches long. A perfect match for many Thunderbolt-compatible 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, SAS and SATA host bus adapters and RAID controller cards, the SEL enables users to add a high-speed networking or storage interface connection to any Mac(R) with a Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt port, including the new Mac Pro(R). The Echo Express SEL features include a rugged aluminum case, ultra-quiet fan, and dual Thunderbolt 2 ports to support daisy-chaining of other Thunderbolt devices to the host computer.

xMac(TM) mini Server

On display at the 2014 NAB Show is the latest, and quietest ever, generation of Sonnet's award-winning xMac(TM) mini Server, which securely mounts a Mac(R) mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.0 slots. Providing an upgraded 150-W power supply and auxiliary power connector for installed cards, the xMac mini Server enables users to harness the power of full-size pro video capture and processing, digital audio interface, DSP accelerator, FireWire(R), and RAID controller cards. Temperature-controlled fans deliver strategic airflow to cool the enclosure. Two Thunderbolt(TM) ports are integrated -- one to connect the PCIe slots to the Mac mini and a second for daisy-chaining other Thunderbolt devices. Panel-mount HDMI(R), Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3.0 cables are included with the system to connect the ports on the back of the Mac mini to ports on the back of the xMac mini Server for convenient external connection.

"Sonnet has always been a trailblazer in delivering innovative storage and expansion solutions, and we're continuing to lead the way with some of the industry's first expansion systems to support Thunderbolt 2. Sonnet offers the greatest range of excellent PCIe expansion options for those migrating to the new Mac Pro or any other Thunderbolt equipped computer. At this year's NAB Show, we're looking forward to showing attendees how our Echo Express products and xMac mini Server can bring new levels of portability, versatility, and efficiency to any audio/video production workflow." -- Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable RAID storage solutions. For more than 27 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.