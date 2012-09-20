New Canal+ Sports Program Video Wall Powered by Orad PowerWall

September 20, 2012 — Orad announced today that Canal+, France’s leading sports broadcaster, is utilizing the Orad PowerWall solution to create video wall graphics in HD for its new sports program, Grande Soirée du Samedi. Broadcasted weekly, Grande Soirée du Samedi combines elements from popular Canal+ sports shows, Jour de Foot and Jour de Rugby, offering viewers highlights of the week’s most powerful sporting event moments across France as well as major European leagues. Thanks to the Orad PowerWall, content from the highlights is displayed on the Canal+ Studio video wall in stunning HD resolution. Luke Pannier, internal production manager for sports at Canal+, declares: “We are very happy with Orad’s PowerWall solution as it takes its full dimension in Canal+ sports broadcasts.”



The easy-to-use PowerWall system combines live video with graphics, supporting video clips and integrating with newsroom and automation systems. At the heart of the PowerWall solution is Orad’s new HDVG4 render platform. With full support for 3D DVE animations, the HDVG4 platform manages 12 real-time 1080i HD SDI signals, facilitating dynamic effects for the multiplex video boxes. For HD 1080p video walls, content is delivered in 8K resolution, ensuring broadcasters can scan zoom in on the video without it becoming pixelated. For the Canal+ implementation, PowerWall integrates with the existing Orad 3DPlay system, linking content from Stat+, Canal+ Sport’s central database.



“Canal+ wanted the ability to alternate quickly between displaying few video boxes to many. PowerWall enables it to easily make that transition without relying on an additional operator,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and president, Orad.



[VIDEO] Canal+ empowers its Grande Soirée du Samedi dedicated sports show with Orad’s PowerWall solution: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl0LKJG5D10&feature=youtu.be



