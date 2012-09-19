RTW RELOCATES COLOGNE HEADQUARTERS

COLOGNE, SEPTEMBER 19, 2012 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that it will be settled into its new office on September 25. The new company headquarters, still located in Cologne, will now occupy two floors of a building that was once home to the German staff of Sony Corporation. While the company's phone numbers and email addresses will not change, its new mailing address will be:

RTW GmbH & CO. KG

Am Wassermann 25

50829 Köln - (Cologne)

Germany

"We are very happy to move into a new space that is more modern and will help us to better streamline our operations," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "This new building will offer us new amenities that will help us to further focus on developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for the broadcast market."

RTW has recently experienced much success with it TouchMonitor line of audio meters. The TM3, an affordable, compact version of the original TM7 and TM9, is quickly becoming an industry standard. The recently announced TM3-3G is sure to follow in its successful footsteps. The latest addition to the TouchMonitor line seamlessly allows the TM3's current hardware and software design to visualize, convert and replay 3G SDI signals in TV and video production and post-production applications, offering a feature set unrivalled in its class.