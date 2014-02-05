PBS Technology Conference to Offer IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training Course

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Feb. 5, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that its "Bridging the Gap" technical training program, which is designed to bridge the knowledge gap between IT technologists and video specialists, will be offered at this year's PBS Technology Conference (TechCon), a premier annual gathering for broadcast engineers, information technology and traffic professionals, general managers, and senior executives within the public television field.

"Bridging the Gap" ensures that the chief and senior engineers responsible for designing, upgrading, and maintaining broadcast facilities are up to speed on next-generation technologies and workflows. A one-day, condensed version of the training program will take place during PBS' TechCon on April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Attendees in prior years have indicated that the course was tremendous in terms of both content and value. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the seminar.

"TechCon provides broadcasters with a forum for education, professional development, networking, and exposure to new ideas and technologies. As such, it is an ideal venue for the IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' training course," said Kevin Ruppenthal, manager, technology strategy at PBS. "As more broadcasters transition to file-based workflows, it's important that they're cross-trained in IT and broadcast technologies. 'Bridging the Gap' will help the broadcast community become more proficient in both concepts to deliver the best possible quality of service to viewers.

The "Bridging the Gap" technical training course is open to the public, regardless of whether individuals are attending the PBS TechCon. Cost for the seminar is $150. Online registration is now open and can be accessed at http://www.pbstechconference.org/registration/. Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to register by Feb. 21.

The "Bridging the Gap" training course at PBS TechCon will be taught by well-known broadcast industry experts John Luff and Wes Simpson. Professionals taking the course will walk away with a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities, including baseband digital video transport, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, loudness, monitoring, and video compression, enabling them to more efficiently resolve day-to-day issues. Attendees receive a printed copy of the course materials featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference.

The IEEE BTS is also accepting hosts for future training sessions. The two-day seminars accommodate 30 or more students at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5 percent discount toward tuition.

For more information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program, please contact Amy Reeder, technical community program specialist, via phone at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing her at a.reeder@ieee.org.

http://bts.ieee.org/

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

