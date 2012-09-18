BEXEL NAMES HALID HATIC GENERAL MANAGER

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is pleased to announce its appointment of Halid Hatic as general manager. Hatic will report to Matthew Danilowicz, CEO, Vitec Group Videocom and Services Division.

As the company’s new general manager, Hatic will lead the executive team at Bexel in a strategic direction emphasizing more custom solutions for broadcasters. At the same time, he will oversee the development of greater synergy between Bexel and the other Videocom companies. He will shepherd operational excellence within the company, mining Bexel’s greatest assets to help it achieve even more growth.

“Halid is a seasoned professional with a proven track record of success within innovative companies serving the marketplace,” says Danilowicz. “He is an excellent communicator and recognizes that collaboration is the key to a successful team. We look forward to his leadership as Bexel continues to hone its position as a leading worldwide provider of broadcast sales and solutions and beyond.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Hatic brings to Bexel a combination of fast-track technology and start-up experience, with thought leadership and solid operations management within international organizations. Prior to joining Bexel, he spearheaded business development for DVS, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Digital Video Systems (DVS), a manufacturer of processing hardware and turnkey systems for the television and film industries. Hatic also spent time as vice president and general manager for Silex Media Americas in Munich, a consultancy advising TV broadcasters on the adoption of digital workflows.

Hatic has also served as vice president, worldwide business development, at VIZRT, INC. in Bergen, Norway. While at VIZRT, he reorganized the U.S. subsidiary, resulting in revenue growth through improved sales, marketing and customer-support-based operating efficiencies. In addition, he introduced the corporate business development role, built up strategic partnerships to include Microsoft, Apple and Adobe, and implemented joint marketing plans that resulted in increased new revenue.

Prior to joining VIZRT, Hatic spent five years as president and chief operating officer at Curious Software Inc. in London. There, he took the company from the start-up phase into a period of tremendous growth, solidifying its role as a market leader in the development of best-of-breed animation products and tools used to create broadcast-quality maps. While at Curious Software, Hatic also created the road map for the company’s successful acquisition by VIZRT, achieving consensus among principals and yielding a high return to founders and investors.

Hatic’s other career highlights include vice president of sales, Americas, for Fairmarket, Inc., a leading provider of Web-enabled commerce services to major retailers worldwide, as well as director, Western U.S./Latin America Operations for Avid Technologies. While at Avid, Hatic managed Western U.S./Latin America operations and achieved revenue of more than $50 million in 2000.

Hatic holds a bachelor of music degree from the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.