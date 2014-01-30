EditShare Releases Lightworks Version 11.5 for Linux and Windows

London, UK- January 30, 2014-EditShare is proud to announce the release of Lightworks 11.5, its popular cross-platform editing software, which now includes some major changes to the Pro and Free versions.

The new release features some major updates to the user interface, which greatly improve the editing experience, a smarter right-click menu populated with your favourite pre-sets and FX plus greater control for playback. And now, thanks to new background tasks, editors can continue to work whilst importing, rendering and even exporting.

Completing the line-up of major new features is the inclusion of AJA hardware support, allowing Lightworks to recognise the AJA ioXT or Kona cards on the Windows and, soon to be released, Mac OS X platform.

Lightworks was used to edit Martin Scorsese’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster The Wolf of Wall Street – clearly demonstrating the results users can achieve with Lightworks’ powerful editing engine. Now version 11.5 will be available to download on both Windows and Linux from January 30, 2014, marking a further improvement to this increasingly popular non-linear editor.

“This is such an exciting release for Lightworks,” said Matt Sandford, Lightworks’ worldwide product manager.“Over the last couple of years, we have been busy making the application cross-platform, which meant the user interface has not had many updates. But now that this work is almost complete, it has allowed us to make Lightworks even more intuitive and easier to use.

This will also be the first time in Lightworks’ history that a version will be available across two different platforms (Windows and Linux). The Linux community has been very excited about Lightworks and we are proud to be releasing such a professional and powerful editing tool to their community.”

The new free version now allows users to import all professional and consumer video formats natively on its timeline, offering the exact same editing functionality as the professional version. However, the professional version gives editors a far wider choice of output formats, while the free version is restricted to web publication, YouTube and Facebook being good examples.

Lightworks 11.5 is accompanied by a new pricing structure, as Lightworks’ Global Sales Manager Robbie Fleming explains: “The free version offers a great introduction to Lightworks by allowing users to get to grips with the software and still output to a distributable format we all use and watch every day. We have always promised to provide a powerful editor free-of-charge, but also to provide an affordable, commercial product to edit and output content to professional-standard broadcast and camera formats.

Now users will be able to buy the professional version for just $7.99 a month that enables output to professional standard formats. We have added more ways to buy Lightworks as we understand that people now want a choice on how they pay for software, which is why we’ve introduced monthly and annual subscriptions along with the ability to purchase the software for a one-off fee.”

The New Pricing Structure Is:

Monthly subscription $7.99 | 5.99€ | £4.99

Annual subscription $79.99 | 59.99€ | £49.99

Buy Version Outright $279.99 | 214.99€ | £179.99

As with previous software updates, the new release has given the Lightworks team an opportunity to improve functionality too.

Updates to Lightworks 11.5 Include:

Free version now limited to MPEG4/H264 @ 720P output only for web/distribution use

Added support for AJA I/O devices (Kona and Io XT) drivers 10.4.1 and higher required (Windows, Pro version only)

Added Import, Render, Waveform Generation and Export as background tasks

Added YouTube export option for Windows, Mac and Linux including direct upload

Added AC3 audio decode support for Windows, Mac and Linux (Windows filter no longer required)

Added support for Retina displays

Added support for scalable user interface

Added ability to change the appearance of Lightworks. Scale, Window Colour, Text colour, Heading Colour, Subheading Colour, Selection Colour, Brightness, Typeface and Wallpaper image

Added ability to export MXF OP1a MXF files (Pro version only)

Added ability to create Macros from the Key Assignments panel (Pro version only)

Added time-indicator strips to tiles (when you mouse-over)

Added Curve effect to FX Colour Correction effects

Added "Use Marks" option to the export panel

Added Sync Group improvements, a record edit can now be synced with the sync group

Added ability to generate an auto edit based on users settings from the sync group

Added "Auto" frame rate project generation

Introduced playback controls to source and edit viewers

Added magnetic snapping on all panels

Introduced ruler on timelines

Introduced Right click functionality (Export, Add FX)

Added ability to Insert/Replace a source into a record edit if one is not open (a record edit will automatically be opened and the source Inserted/Replaced)

To find out more, please go to www.lwks.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

