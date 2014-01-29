EDITSHARE RELEASES FLOW 3 MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

EditShare’s exceptionally powerful media asset management solution boasts advanced automation, web-based remote access, enhanced metadata capabilities, and support for any file type

Boston, MA— January 29, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, has released a new version of its acclaimed Flow media asset management solution. Flow 3 offers substantial new features such as AirFlow for web-based remote access and Flow Automation for designing smart, time-saving templates that automate repetitive tasks like file copying, deleting, transcoding and archiving. The new Flow 3 release also features significant UI enhancements, including vastly improved cuts-only editing, enhanced drag-and-drop facilities, and support for third-party storage.

“When we first introduced Flow four years ago, it was a cool, nice-to-have set of tools and capabilities that could make your workflow better,” states Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare. “But with this latest release, Flow has now become a powerful, full-fledged media asset management suite with capabilities that will surely become indispensable at production facilities around the world. No matter what kind of TV or movies you make, Flow will streamline your workflow and increase your productivity and profitability.”

Fully integrated with EditShare shared storage (XStream, Energy, Field and Ultra) and archiving (Ark) products, Flow 3 is a true end-to-end workflow solution, from baseband SDI and file-based ingest with transcode to asset logging, browsing and retrieval of content on EditShare media spaces and archives. Integrated production tools facilitate fast shot selection, rough cuts and preview of media with associated metadata from standard desktop systems connected to the EditShare network.

Flow 3 features six distinct modules:

Flow Ingest – manage SDI and file-based ingest direct to storage. Offers "edit-while-capture" scenarios, advanced support for metadata and codecs.

Flow Logger – intuitive user interface for super fast, stress-free logging.

Flow Browse – advanced search functionality for any media type across online, near-line and offline shared storage and archives.

NEW: AirFlow – organize media files and permissions via the cloud.

NEW: Flow Automation – reduce time spent on repetitive tasks with customized workflow templates; automates complex file transactions and migrations.

NEW: Flow API – integrate third-party systems into the EditShare environment.

New AirFlow

The new “AirFlow” module provides web-based access to content stored on EditShare Media Spaces and Archives with easy-to-use tools to browse, search and annotate media. Users can readily add or update metadata, markers and subclips – collaborating with other Flow users in real time.

AirFlow also supports high quality, low bit rate streaming proxy files, making it ideal for viewing and working with content on mobile devices such as iPad® and Android™ tablets.

New Flow Automation

Flow Automation is a powerful workflow tool designed to automate repetitive tasks such as transcoding to/from specific video formats. The module’s Workflow Designer and Job Designer functions feature intuitive drag-and-drop tools to create simple and complex workflow templates, orchestrating Triggers, Inputs, Tasks and Filters to better manage media and increase productivity.

New Flow API

Users can capitalize on the power of Flow by connecting third-party systems into the EditShare workflow via the new Flow API. The flexible JSON-based interface provides a wide range of functionality options, from simple metadata exchanges to complete workflow processes.

Enhancements to Flow Ingest, Browse and Logger

In addition to the brand new AirFlow and Flow Automation modules, a number of beneficial developments have been added to the Flow Ingest, Browse and Logger modules:

* Support for Any File Type – Flow now displays all files on the system, whether they contain video or not. File formats not supported directly by Flow can be easily launched where the appropriate application is installed on the system. Custom metadata can be added to any media type and saved in the Flow database, making it easy for Flow users to search and retrieve content by file name or metadata tag.

* Support for Audio Files – Flow 3 supports the playback of audio files and associated metadata. “In and Out” points and markers can also be applied, like in video, to audio files.

* Metadata Import – Flow 3 provides advanced metadata import and export tools. Users can now import frame-accurate logging and transcript information from third-party applications via either simple text (in the case of transcripts), CSV or XML files. Additionally, Flow 3 offers new tools to automatically extract and import metadata parameters from MXF files into Flow’s custom metadata fields. Third-party systems can also make use of the metadata held in Flow by extracting the metadata as an XML export.

* Dockable Windows – Users can undock and dock Flow windows, rearranging them within the Flow desktop, or move them completely from the desktop.

* Project Properties Dialogue Box – Flow users can create personalized projects with the ability to make the project “read only,” or limit access to certain individuals.

* Customizing the Toolbar – Frequently used functions and keyboard shortcuts can be assigned to buttons and added to the toolbar.

* Third-Party Storage – Support for a wide range of third-party near-line storage is now available with Flow 3. Feature highlights include scanning third-party storage locations, creating proxy files, and populating the Flow database with content associated metadata. Users can easily track assets and restore existing archived content to EditShare Media Spaces for editing.

* Enhanced Support for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC – Users can now drag and drop Adobe Premiere Pro CC clips, subclips, sequences, multi-cam sequences and entire projects into Flow and EditShare Media Spaces.

* Bulk Update Metadata – Flow users can group multiple assets and update the collective metadata fields in one pass. No need to change them one at a time.

* Verbatim Text Logging – Flow users can now log verbatim text using a simple text logger. As soon as the user begins typing, timecode is automatically captured and entered alongside the text.

* Deeper Integration with Geevs – Flow users can view and log against Geevs single or multi-camera capture.

Liebman adds, “Although Flow offers advanced capabilities, it remains exceedingly easy to use. Existing Flow users already know how intuitive the system is to employ – while those new to Flow will find they can learn how to use it in hours, rather than days as required with other MAM solutions.”

For more information on EditShare Flow 3, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/flow.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

