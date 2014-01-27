Unified Video Technologies Adds Virtual Reality to IVE Surround Video Experience with Oculus Rift Integration

Miami, Florida -- Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), a provider of complete media ecosystems and software services for broadcasters, enterprises and the entertainment industry, will demonstrate Release 1.5 of its IVE managed solution for creating and streaming 360° video experiences at NATPE Miami 2014, a leading international exhibition for the digital and linear communities (January 27-29, the Fontainebleau, Miami, Booth 602). Visitors will experience an engaging, immersive virtual reality experience created by combining IVE surround video with Oculus Rift, a next-generation headset for three-dimensional gaming.

IVE is a fully managed service that enables creation of 360° participatory viewing experiences. Viewers can virtually navigate through televised events in real time or on-demand via user-controlled second screen applications for tablets and smartphones. As an OPEX-based solution for creating revenue-generating content, IVE requires no capital investment by content producers.

The new IVE release includes exciting features that increase the interactivity and reality of the solution. Integration with Oculus Rift allows viewers to navigate three-dimensional virtual representations of sports and entertainment events, and experience the events as if they are there. IVE release 1.5 will also include a snapshot button for social media sharing of surround images, and a VOD progress bar that shows and facilitates quick, accurate navigation to notable highlights of IVE events.

“The integration of IVE and Oculus Rift creates an incredible immersive experience of actual events in both real time and on demand,” said Pablo Goldstein, CEO of UNIV. “IVE is an ideal source of 360° virtual experiences that feel real because it accurately transmits fully detailed spherical views of events that are real. For IVE, Oculus gear represents an attractive addition to second screen devices as a way to truly experience broadcast events. We look forward to demonstrating both types of the IVE experience, as well as the new IVE social features and progress bar, for new and established UNIV customers at NATPE this year.”

