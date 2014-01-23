yes Launches Israel's First Multiscreen TV Service With Viaccess-Orca's COMPASS Content Discovery Platform

PARIS -- Jan. 23, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that Israeli-based satellite provider yes is using the Viaccess-Orca COMPASS content discovery platform to support its new yes Go TV Everywhere service. Through COMPASS, yes Go will recommend content to viewers based on their personal tastes and viewing habits. The groundbreaking new service will be the first multiscreen TV offering in Israel, delivering personalized video streams to TVs, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

"After successfully powering recommendations for our 'My TV' service in March 2013, Viaccess-Orca continues to be a trusted content discovery and recommendation partner," said Dovev Goldstein, head of business development and products department, at yes. "By enabling us to learn and understand viewer tastes and demands for content, and recommend personalized content that keeps subscribers loyal to our service, Viaccess-Orca's COMPASS will increase subscriber satisfaction and revenue streams. COMPASS simplifies content consumption for our subscribers, making it a much more rewarding experience."

yes Go will deliver more than 50 live TV channels and thousands of hours of VOD content to subscribers -- anywhere, anytime, and on any device -- transforming the pay-TV scene in Israel. During the launch period, the yes Go service will be provided free to all customers of yes VOD and at 19.90 NIS per month for customers without VOD.

Several COMPASS recommendation engines have been implemented in yes Go, including an advanced semantic engine, a collaborative filtering engine (e.g., people who watched this, also watched that), an operator promotions engine, and a most popular engine. The engines are embedded throughout the UI, enabling yes to understand subscriber preferences and create a truly personalized experience. By reducing the time it takes to find desirable content, COMPASS drives subscribers' engagement.

yes Go subscribers will receive real-time recommendations and updates of popular and interesting content being aired live, both from the electronic program guide (EPG) and from VOD.

With COMPASS, yes can easily manage yes Go subscriber profiles as well as live and on-demand promotions. Extensive reports and analytics are designed for ongoing status monitoring and business optimization. Leveraging a user's personal profile, yes can deliver better recommendations for content and more effective promotions and advertisements. This helps build customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"yes is the most innovative TV provider in Israel. We are privileged yes chose Viaccess-Orca as the driving force behind content discovery and recommendations for its new multiscreen service, and we're proud to announce that COMPASS will now power more than six million video subscribers around the world," said Haggai Barel, deputy CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "COMPASS brings yes Go subscribers closer to the content they really want, allowing yes to differentiate itself in the market, offer subscribers a next-generation user experience, and take advantage of new and increased revenue streams."

More about COMPASS: http://www.viaccess-orca.com/engagement/compass-content-discovery-platform.html.

