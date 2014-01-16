ISE Line-up to Feature Presentation by FSR's Jon Melchin

Woodland Park, NJ – Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the world’s best attended tradeshow for the professional AV and electronic systems industry, will feature a comprehensive educational agenda including a presentation by Jon Melchin, FSR Inc.’s Director of Architectural Development. Melchin will offer an expert look into the benefits of Building Information Modeling (BIM) – a 3D design, modeling and simulation technology that has changed the way that architecture is practiced. The presentation is scheduled for 11:30 – 12:30 on Wednesday, 5 February - day 2 of ISE, in Room D204 of the RAI. ISE, a joint venture between InfoComm International and CEDIA, will take place from 4 - 6 February at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Based on extensive experience in the architectural industry, Melchin will impart knowledge and share his views that BIM eclipses the 3D representation of the physical products and functional characteristics of a structure to provide a shared knowledge resource for everyone involved in the design process. The session’s appeal extends to architects as well as interior designers, engineers, contractors, facility owners, AV consultants and system integrators. Discussions will illustrate the opportunity for AV professionals to become involved on the ground level of a project, and explore an actual project highlighting benefits of BIM.

“The ‘I’ in BIM should stand for ‘Involvement’,” said Melchin. “This presentation will invite the members of the audience to participate in a discussion regarding all the advantages of BIM and all the people that can benefit from its implementation. I am delighted to bring my experience to a diverse group of international professionals at ISE!”

Melchin, an accomplished speaker and a Passport Provider with the American Institute of Architects Continuing Education System (AIA-CES), works nationally with the architectural and design community to facilitate the specification of FSR products. Melchin has authored numerous articles that have been published in international trade publications targeting the construction and audiovisual industries, and has over 12 years of experience in the AV business.

FSR will exhibit at ISE in Hall 1, Stand N3. Further information regarding all FSR products can be found at: www.fsrinc.com.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.



The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

