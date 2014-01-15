TSL Products' Audio Monitoring Solutions Address and Prove Loudness Compliance at BVE 2014

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, is taking on loudness compliance at BVE 2014 (Stand H25) by showcasing its PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor and the PAM PiCo range of Audio and Loudness Meters. TSL Products will also feature its award-winning SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor.

“Many broadcasters are still figuring out the best practises with regards to measuring, monitoring and recording loudness levels in order to keep within newly instated loudness regulations,” says Tim Weston, Regional Sales Manager for the UK & Ireland at TSL Products. “At BVE, we’ll be highlighting the latest developments in our PAM series, which address the challenges of loudness compliance—not only for EBU128, but for EBU, ITU, ATSC and ARIB standards. What gives our customers added value is the free and frequent software updates that ensure our customers always have the right tools to comply with the latest international loudness legislations.”

With the capability to provide accurate monitoring of a multitude of incoming audio signals, e.g. for breaking news or live sports presentations, the PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor is suitable for a broad range of operational users in television production, ranging from technical to creative engineering throughout the broadcast chain, from ingest to transmission. Its built-in loudness histogram provides a visual representation of loudness against time, so users can be absolutely confident that outgoing signals are compliant.

The PAM1 MK2 is a significant improvement from its predecessor, the PAM1-3G16, with an upgraded speaker system and two larger, high-resolution 2.4-inch screens that can easily detect visual signal confirmation.

To further address loudness compliance, TSL Products will also demonstrate new features for its PAM PiCo range of audio and Loudness meters. A 3G video preview, improved GUI and SMPTE linear timecode recognition are all new to BVE.

PAM PiCo puts high quality audio and loudness metering within easy reach of anyone involved in sound production, from TV Broadcast Operators, to music studio technicians, to record producers. Available in three fully featured formats; the PAM PiCo is able to display stereo, multichannel or surround sound audio from analogue, AES or embedded SDI (PAM PiCo Five only) signal sources. Each model can measure Loudness to ALL known international standards and recommendations and the PAM PiCoLoudness Logging Application is supplied as a free downloadto all PAM PiCo users.

The new award-winning SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor will also make its debut at BVE. Delivering comprehensive visual and audio feedback for confidence monitoring within a MADI audio infrastructure, the SAM1 MADI provides users with immediate access to any combination of formats, including MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analog sources in a mixed multichannel environment, delivering high quality assurance monitoring. A USB port is provided for memory storage, preset recall and system updates.

