New Dual Multiplexing Encoder From Drake Enables HD Digital Signage With Single-Unit Solution

MIAMISBURG, Ohio -- Jan. 14, 2014 -- R.L. Drake today announced the release of its DSE 2 PLUS dual multiplexing encoder designed specifically for digital signage applications. Combining encoding and QAM modulation capabilities within a single, stand-alone unit, the DSE 2 PLUS can also be deployed to simplify HD video distribution for various applications across the worship, education, healthcare, government, and hospitality markets. The encoder will be on display in Drake's booth 513 at the 2014 NCTC Winter Education Conference, Feb. 17-18 in Tampa, Fla.

"The DSE 2 PLUS is a simple-to-operate, reliable, and attractively priced solution for any organization planning to distribute more than one HD channel," said Andy Ruffin, vice president of sales at Drake. "Handling multiple input types and offering both encoding and modulation capabilities, the DSE 2 PLUS makes it easy to launch or expand digital HD program delivery. Users imagine and create the content, and the DSE 2 PLUS looks after the rest."

The DSE 2 PLUS digitally encodes two uncompressed HDMI, high-resolution component video or VGA inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264, and then uses an internal multiplexing QAM modulator and low-noise upconverter to enable distribution of two HD channels over existing legacy fiber and coaxial networks. The bandwidth savings provided by the encoder allow users either to double the HD channels they can deliver, or to cut by half the bandwidth required to deliver multiple channels. As a result, DSE 2 PLUS users can leverage existing networks of digital HD displays to provide informational video, revenue-generating advertising, or promotional content in a vibrant high-resolution format.

Leveraging the technology and engineering expertise behind the proven Drake DSE24 digital signage encoder, the Drake DSE 2 PLUS offers superior reliability and consistent performance. The dual multiplexing encoder receives high-resolution component video, VGA, or HDMI from two separate sources and encodes these inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264 at resolutions of up to 1080i. Audio is encoded to Dolby(R) Digital or the MPEG-1 Layer 2 compression format. Support for closed-captioning assures the continued accessibility of captioned content.

The encoder's GUI-based remote network control and monitoring gives users the option of configuring and adjusting parameters either via an Ethernet connection or by using the front panel. The DSE 2 PLUS is offered as a rack-mount unit, but a desktop configuration is also available.

More information about the new Drake DSE 2 PLUS and other Drake products is available at www.rldrake.com.

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Drake/DrakeDSE2PlusFront.jpg

www.202comms.com/Drake/DrakeDSE2PlusBack.jpg

Photo Caption: New Digital Signage HD Encoder from Drake

