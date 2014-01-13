Versatile Communications Appoints David Cote to President

Move strengthens company’s IT infrastructure consultancy services and expanding cloud-based offerings

Marlboro, MA – January 13, 2014 – Versatile Communications Inc. (more info), an accomplished IT infrastructure services and solutions provider helping organizations solve business problems through technology integration, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Cote to president. In this newly created role, Cote oversees the company’s sales, marketing, professional services and operations, driving business strategies that solidify Versatile’s leadership position within the IT consultancy market. An experienced industry executive with a strong business, operational and technical background, David’s experience will play a pivotal role in growing Versatile’s service and technology offerings.

“As more and more organizations move to agile platforms and cloud-based workflows, it is critical that we align our strategy to address the growing market. David has a successful track record of results-orientated visionary business leadership that will help lead Versatile’s future growth and emerging IT offerings,” said John Barker, chief executive officer, Versatile Communications. “Throughout his impressive career, he’s played a crucial role in driving the adoption of emerging IT solutions, which will create long-term value for Versatile clients.”

The appointment of David Cote as president is effective immediately.

About David Cote

David Cote is a technology executive with over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, executive management and operations. David most recently held a senior business development management role in HP’s Enterprise Partner Group. In addition to Hewlett Packard, David has held executive positions at GreenPages Technology (VP of Sales), AppsOnTap LLC (founder and CEO), and Turbotek Computer Corp (CEO). David was also a founder and head of sales of Lifecycle Business Partners, a provider of end-of-use technology asset management and recovery services.

David began his career with Amherst Technologies as national vice president of sales and operations. David spent 10 years growing Amherst into a $300+m reseller of computer products, services and information to corporations.





About Versatile Communications Inc.

Versatile Communications (http://www.versacomm.com) is an evolving end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions provider that relies on a relationship-driven and unique consultative sales model to recommend best-of-breed technologies that are designed, customized, implemented and managed for each individual customer. Its unwavering commitment to learning from and sharing its knowledge with partners is evident in the value the company creates. Versatile offers its partners a balance of infinite options and well-timed service to help them amplify the greatest opportunity for success.





