Wohler Names Graham Taylor EMEA Sales Director for Company's Monitoring Product Line

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jan. 6, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Graham Taylor as EMEA sales director for the company's monitoring product line. In this position, Taylor will be responsible for driving, managing, and expanding the company's direct sales to customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"Over a career spanning nearly two decades, Graham has worked with an amazing array of test and measurement equipment both as a system designer and sales manager," said John Terrey, vice president, sales at Wohler. "While he has a very strong technical background and is a 'go to' guy for T&M projects, he also excels in working directly with customers and building valuable relationships. We're pleased to welcome Graham to our EMEA operations."

Taylor joins Wohler having most recently served as broadcast test and measurement sales manager at Boxer Systems, where he grew existing business and subsequently started up a new division specializing in test equipment solutions. Earlier roles in the industry include a position as sales engineer at Rohde & Schwarz, business development manager at Inelco Hunter Limited, and pre-sales application engineer at Agilent Technologies. He began his career at Hewlett Packard in 1996, where he pioneered on-site calibration of optical test equipment.

Information about Wohler and the full Wohler product family is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

