Tiffen Features Its Iconic Brands at CES 2014; Ahead of the Curve Product Innovations Will Thrill GoPro Users and Inspire Image Makers Everywhere

The action-packed Steadicam CURVE for GoPro HERO camera stabilizer and the stylish new Domke Next Generation camera bags headline Tiffen’s major product launches

Hauppauge, NY – December 19, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, today announced its new product lineup for the 2014 International CES exhibition held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7 – 10 (booth C9143).

Taking center stage in the Tiffen booth, located next to GoPro®, is the new Steadicam® CURVE™ for GoPro® HERO® cameras. A groundbreaking camera stabilization product from the legendary Steadicam brand, CURVE’s compact form factor gives GoPro users the freedom to shoot shake-free video using Steadicam’s stabilization technology. The CURVE handle can be locked for use as a handgrip for capturing the wildest of shoots, or folded up to fit in a back pocket for maximum portability. “With the release of CURVE, we are putting Steadicam Hollywood stabilization technology into the hands of the GoPro HERO user, and the response from the community has been outstanding. Like GoPro, Steadicam CURVE is a product that we will see used for all sorts of action sports – from a snowboarder capturing his or her latest trick to a skateboarder capturing every action-packed moment of a competition,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company.

Also making its CES debut is Tiffen’s Domke Next Generation camera bag collection. Keeping with the core Domke DNA and personality, Domke Next Generation is a stylish new camera bag lineup featuring a patent-pending GearProtex™ insert and PocketFlex™ storage component system. Steve Tiffen elaborates on the camera bag launch saying, “We have spent a number of years on research and field testing to perfect Domke Next Generation, and the stylish product line is nothing short of exceptional. In keeping with the core Domke makeup photographers have trusted for over three decades, we are rolling out a camera bag collection that tops the charts in both style and versatility.”

Steadicam CURVE, Smoothee and SOLO: In addition to the new Steadicam CURVE for GoPro® HERO® cameras, Tiffen will have on display Steadicam Smoothee camera stabilizers for the Apple® iPod touch, iPhone 3/4/4s, iPhone 5/5s, Drift® and GoPro HERO cameras, as well as the new hybrid Steadicam SOLO stabilizer/monopod solution.

Domke Next Generation Camera Bags and Gear: Tiffen's Domke Next Generation camera bag lineup includes the new Journalist, Metropolitan, Adventurer and Viewfinder series with PocketFlex™ and GearProtex™ technology for the ultimate in customizable bags.

Lowel Lighting: Lowel Light demonstrations at CES include the new portable Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light, Blender 3-Light Kit, Ego and Prime series.

Tiffen ND 3.0 and Variable ND Optical Filters: The company will showcase the new 10-stop ND 3.0 Tiffen Filter as well as the highly popular Variable ND filter that integrates seven Neutral Density filters in one, with eight true stops.

Tiffen Dfx 3.0: Simulating 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for both amateur and professional photographers and video enthusiasts worldwide.

Davis & Sanford Tripods: The Davis & Sanford tripod lineup will feature two brand new tripods: the Attaras 4M tripod/monopod combination from the Vista line and the new Magnum P336 tripod and ball head.

Listec Teleprompters: Shown at CES 2013, Listec PromptWare PW-04 and PW-10 are mini teleprompter products that turn smartphones, iPod touch, tablets and similar devices into professional teleprompters.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

