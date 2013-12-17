TV Globo Uses Volicon Observer(R) on Global Scale to Simplify Compliance Monitoring and Competitive Analysis

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Dec. 17, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that Brazil's TV Globo, one of the world's largest commercial TV networks, is using the Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform to monitor national feeds delivered across Brazil's 27 states as well as 125 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Africa that are served by TV Globo International channels. The Volicon Observer is used to support critical applications including compliance monitoring, closed-caption/audio description compliance, and competitive analysis.

"Volicon has proved to be a very responsive and supportive partner, and we appreciate the many different benefits the company's media intelligence platform has brought to our operations here in Brazil and worldwide," said Eduardo Ferreira, engineering manager at TV Globo. "The system has become very popular internally, particularly because multiple groups within our organization -- including engineering, sales, and the programming staff -- can access its flexible, user-friendly interface on their iPhone(R) and iPad(R) devices at any time to see everything that's going to air and evaluate it or compare it with scheduling. The Observer has worked very well for us, and we're continually looking at additional applications where we can extend use of the technology across TV Globo offices."

TV Globo first deployed the Observer system within its New York City offices to enable remote monitoring. Using the Observer system, TV Globo established easy remote access for the staff in Rio de Janeiro, who can simply connect to the Observer server, watch the desired content, and download clips as needed.

The network installed the Observer next within its European playout facility for TV Globo International and TV Globo Portugal. There, the Volicon system monitors four channels delivered to Europe and Africa, as well as another two tailored specifically for the Portuguese market. Running 24 hours a day, the Observer enables monitoring and troubleshooting of any issues, allowing engineers in Rio de Janeiro to review suspect content and discuss it with operators at the playout facility.

In Brazil, where the network covers more than 98 percent of the country, TV Globo delivers programming to five owned-and-operated stations and a network of 122 affiliates. An Observer installation in Rio de Janeiro enables logging and monitoring of the network's national feeds, as well as eight competing channels. TV Globo also relies on the Observer system to help it monitor closed captions and audio description data. Because the Observer system allows TV Globo to access discrete audio channels (via SDI interface) from among all 16 embedded audio channels, the company can ensure that it is recording the tracks necessary to check and confirm compliance.

"Employing the Observer across its domestic and international operations, TV Globo demonstrates how powerful the system can be as a tool for maintaining and enhancing the quality and value of the broadcast product," said Russell Wise, vice president of sales at Volicon.

Further information about Volicon and the company's technology is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) product suite provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Mass. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.