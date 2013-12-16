Bexel Promotes Greg Bragg to VP of Global Sales

(BURBANK, CA) Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has named Greg Bragg vice president of Global Sales.

"Greg's comprehensive understanding of our day-to-day operations and his strong customer relationships make him a perfect match for this new role," said Bexel President and General Manager Halid Hatic. "He has learned our business from the ground up, and his leadership will be instrumental as Bexel continues to expand its reach across the worldwide broadcast industry."

Bragg started his career with Bexel in 1995; working his way up through positions such as quality control supervisor and audio department technician, to rental department division coordinator, among others. In 2006, Bragg was named rental manager for the company's headquarters in Burbank, Calif. Within a few years, he was appointed to serve all Bexel locations, and soon after was promoted to associate director of Network Rentals. He has been serving as director of sales since 2012.

Bragg has played a critical role in broadening Bexel's broadcast services to include reality programming and production support. He has developed strong relationships with reality production companies that include Mark Burnett Productions (Apprentice), Upper Ground Enterprises (Hell's Kitchen), Endemol USA (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), Evolution Media (Real Housewives franchise) and Original Media (LA Ink, NY Ink).

"I am excited about this opportunity to represent the entire Bexel family in my new role," said Bragg. "Bexel has a long history of superior customer service and engineering excellence. I am confident in my vision for our sales organization, and a lot of that stems from the fact that that I am surrounded by the best sales team, engineering, and support staff in the industry"

About Bexel:

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Vitec Group:

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:

ignite strategic communications

818.980.3473

Lisa Muldowney: lisa@ignite.bz

Sally Christgau: sally@ignite.bz