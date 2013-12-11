Riedel Products at ISE 2014:

MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO Universal Video Cards

Riedel Communications has released a new universal video I/O card for the company's MediorNet Modular real-time network. Supporting a variety of small form-factor pluggable (SFP) optical transceivers, the MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO universal video cards enable the flexible configuration of MediorNet systems for bidirectional transport of analog composite video, HDMI, DVI, and optical or coaxial SDI signals.

Ideal for environments including theaters, houses of worship, hotels, convention centers, and stadiums, the MediorNet bidirectional video cards bring added flexibility to Riedel's MediorNet Modular system. Depending on which SFP transceivers are installed, the card can handle a combination of either four HD (1.5G) or two 1080p (3G) bidirectional video signals or analog video, HDMI, DVI, or optical SDI video I/Os. HDMI I/Os employ self-locking mini HDMI connectors.

Integrated AVB Control Panel for Artist Digital Matrix Intercom

During ISE 2014, Riedel Communications will feature its new CPX-AVB expansion card for Riedel Artist 1100 series control panels. The CPX-AVB provides the next generation of AVB interfacing for Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom control panels.

The CPX-AVB is a dedicated card that fits in the expansion slot of the Artist 1100 series OLED control panels. The card turns the control panel into an AVB-enabled device, in turn making the panel's ports available within the entire AVB network. The expansion card converts two Artist ports to the AVB network and vice versa.

To enable further signal integration, Riedel offers a comprehensive suite of AVB-enabled interfaces for its Artist intercom platform. In addition to the existing Connect AVB x8 panel interface, the Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES.

The Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors. Riedel's AVB Manager offers full AVB network management and features systemwide control of all AVB components.

Riedel will also have a demo at the AVnu Alliance stand, 7-H195.

Other Products on Display:

- MediorNet Compact and MediorNet Modular signal transport mainframes

- Artist and Performer intercom systems

- RockNet networked audio systems with integrations to major console manufacturers

Company Quote:

"ISE is the premier show in Europe for seeing systems integrators and customers in the pro A/V and entertainment markets. With our powerful communications and signal transport/distribution product lines and our commitment to AVB, we are providing the fully integrated solutions that our partners and customers demand."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications

