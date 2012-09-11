Visual Unity’s New 4K Gateway Streaming Device Wins A STAR Award at IBC 2012

At IBC 2012, leading broadcast and multiscreen systems integrator Visual Unity received a TV Technology Europe STAR Award for 4K Gateway, its newportable device for real-time low-latency video streaming up to 3D 4K.

The STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the pre-eminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. Presented annually, these Awards are chosen by apanel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors and columnists who review a variety

of products and services at IBC and submit their nominations on the basis of the product’s technical applications and overall contribution to the industry.

4K Gateway, which was launched at this year's IBC,allows film, post production and visualisation companies to harness the power of 4K over unlimited bandwidth/distance in collaborative environments.The product was developed byVisual Unityinconjunction withCzech academic association CESNET and Prague-based independent post-production facility ACE.

Tomas Petru,President of Visual Unity, says: “4K Gateway is an elegant product that allows media agencies to transmit high resolution content in a reliable and cost effective way. The fact that TV Technology’s esteemed panel of judges have recognised the value of this product to the broadcast industry is hugely satisfying and we are really delighted to be honoured with a STAR Award.

Operating over dedicated photonic networks or shared Internet, 4K Gateway offers very low latency of less than 1 ms plus networking delay, thusensuring a truly interactive experience.

For more information about 4K Gateway, please visitwww.4kgateway.com or visit Visual Unity’s website –www.visualunity.com



