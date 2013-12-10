Domyos Uses Digigram AQILIM *SERV/FIT to Enable Live Streaming Fitness Courses

MONTBONNOT, France -- Dec. 10, 2013 -- Digigram today announced that Domyos, an Oxylane Group Company (formerly Decathlon Group) with two Domyos Club fitness centers in Lille (Northern France), has installed a Digigram AQILIM *SERV/FIT encoding and transcoding platform to enable live streaming of its Domyos Coach fitness courses and to automate recording and packaging of that content for on-demand viewing. Supplied by systems integrator Novastream, the Digigram solution makes it easy for Domyos to give both existing and prospective members online access to the latest instructional videos and training sessions via the newly redesigned Domyos website.

"The Digigram AQILIM *SERV/FIT is a cost-effective and highly adaptable solution that enabled Novastream to meet our specific requirements for management of live streaming, as well as recoding and export functions," said Mathieu Desmarez, engineer at Domyos. "By streamlining and simplifying this process, the Digigram solution has allowed us to leverage our on-site fitness offering to provide full online video services and, in turn, to engage our membership in an even more dynamic and interactive manner."

Novastream developed the Domyos Live solution, which not only makes live sessions available online on both PC and Mac platforms, including mobile devices, but also enables viewers to view a schedule of live streaming events and to share the site on social networks. At the same time, Domyos is able to collect real-time statistics on viewership for each course.

Facilitating this live streaming and VOD model, Digigram's AQILIM *SERV/FIT supports multiple HD/SD IP streaming resolutions and formats, H.264 codec encoding, and MPEG-2 transcoding sessions from up to two SDI inputs. With integrated HLS, MPEG-TS, and Flash streaming support to connect with key CDN providers, the solution is a complete live multiscreen delivery system for all variety of streaming applications.

About Novastream

Novastream is a company in France specializing in online video/Web TV for On Demand or Live Streaming. The company provides complete Web solutions to help customers broadcast their video content online. On Demand: personalized and dedicated Web TV for internal or external uses with complete back-office solution and training. Live Streaming: broadcasting of live events with interactive plugins. Further information on Novastream is available at www.novastream.fr / contact@novastream.fr.

About DOMYOS

Created in 1998, Domyos (the fitness, dance, gymnastics and combat sports brand) is one of 20 in-house "Passion" brands in the Oxylane network, sold exclusively in all Decathlon stores. The Domyos philosophy: innovation, design, quality, and accessibility for all ages and abilities. This mindset is shared by the brand's 150 employees who are all passionate fitness enthusiasts.

www.domyos.com

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.