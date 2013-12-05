Aframe Helps Timeline TV Move, Store and Manage Digital Dailies Super-fast and Securely For Drama Series “In the Flesh”

December 05, 2013 06:00 AM Eastern Standard Time BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aframe announced that its cloud video production platform helped Timeline TV in Media City to expedite production for the second series of BBC Three’s zombie drama “In the Flesh.” By streamlining the Avid-centric workflow and eliminating a time-consuming transcoding step, Aframe helpedTimeline TV make rushes ready for the edit, and make viewing copies available to clients and executives in less than 5 hours, instead of the usual 35 hours.

“We needed a better way to get edit-ready files to London as we work on dual sites. After trying several options we found the functionality we needed in Aframe’s product”

With the BBC aiming to increase out-of-London production levels to 50% by 2016 (Broadcast, 15 November 2013), an increasing number of dramatic programs are set to be filmed on location outside of the capital – but still produced with the help of staff in other locations. Aframe’s work for Timeline TV shows that cloud computing approaches are more than ready for prime time – and indeed, they are making prime time content ready to air in dramatically faster, lower cost workflows.

“We needed a better way to get edit-ready files to London as we work on dual sites. After trying several options we found the functionality we needed in Aframe’s product,” said Eben Clancy, post production director at

Timeline TV North. “We have found Aframe to be secure, easy to manage with full-resolution capabilities that we have not found elsewhere. As an editor by background, I appreciate how Aframe allows you to organize media without doing the edit for you in a way that limits you. I also like how it allows your team to access full-resolution media wherever and whenever they need it, while still being able to generate viewing proxies for easy review by others.”

The “In the Flesh” production involves over 75 days of on-location shooting around Manchester using the latest Arri ALEXA cinematic cameras. The team create around 30GB of DNx36 HD edit-ready format footage on

set each day that is uploaded to Aframe’s private cloud, while storing the native rushes locally in Manchester. Deluxe in London downloads the DNx36files, send them for offline editing on an Avid, create dailies and weekly assemblies, and send on to a group of about 16 producers and the BBC Commissioning team for review and approval. Only those designated by Timeline TV can access Aframe’s files, so the team can manage security and control centrally.

“With so much location shooting taking place in Media City UK, there’s tremendous demand for better ways to move full-resolution media from there to anywhere, and make it usable in smarter workflows,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe. “We’re delighted to help Timeline TV to streamline its workflow so that it’s just like working next door to the rest of our partners many miles away,” he said.

