Tier 1 Service Provider Deploys Mariner xVu(TM) to Support Rapid Growth in Content and Devices

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick -- Dec. 3, 2013 -- Mariner, a leading global provider of IP video monitoring technologies, today announced a new commercial award for its multi-award-winning Mariner xVu(TM) software defined monitoring (SDM) platform at one of the largest communications companies in the U.S. The service provider is using Mariner xVu throughout its rapidly expanding IP video service offering to enhance subscriber quality of experience (QoE) and customer service. The IP-video market has entered a high growth phase, and Mariner xVu has emerged as the clear SDM market share leader for operators who are expanding their entertainment offers.

The operator has selected Mariner xVu as part of a widespread service expansion that includes doubling the number of TV channels offered, substantially investing in more video-on-demand titles and evolving to a TV Everywhere concept of allowing consumers to watch what they want, when they want, on any screen. Mariner xVu software has been able to scale with the largest operators in the world, giving operations teams the tools to proactively identify potential problems that might affect the consumer experience across fixed, mobile, and portable screens.

"Mariner xVu's SDM gives service providers an enhanced view into all operational aspects of an increasingly complex network operation that now does more than just deliver a set of linear channels to a single screen television. By using SDM to replace hardware-based solutions, Mariner xVu provides greater real-time visibility of the service across the entire network to ensure a quality experience on any screen the consumer selects," said Mariner President Marc Savoie.

With the innate scalability and flexibility to rapidly isolate IP video network issues before they reach the end user device, SDM has eclipsed hardware-based solutions as the preferred method of assuring quality content delivery from multiple sources, including managed IP video offerings and even unmanaged content to multiple screens. Importantly for service providers, Mariner xVu promotes improved Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) for operators by identifying the source of problems before they reach the end user. This, in turn, helps reduce truck rolls while positively impacting operational expenses and improving net promoter scores.

Mariner is a leading global provider of IP video solutions and technologies for multiscreen networks. Mariner's innovative, award-winning flagship product Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IPTV network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls to ensure a superior broadband and IPTV service. Mariner xVu is the world's most deployed monitoring solution, with 7 million devices under management.

